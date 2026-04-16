New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has urged FIFA to cover the World Cup transport costs amid plans for train fairs to rise by a staggering 775 percent during the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, is just a matter of weeks away but it's safe to say there's been a lot of controversy leading up to the biggest soccer tournament on the globe.

A recent report suggested the US is facing a 'human rights emergency' in the buildup to the World Cup, while hugely expensive match tickets has put a dampener on the games.

The MetLife Stadium in New York is set to host eight World Cup matches including the final, but if you were planning to get to the stadium by train, it'll cost you an arm and a leg.

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Typically, NJ Transit charges passengers $12.90 for a return trip from New York Penn Station to the MetLife Stadium, with cheaper tickets for children, seniors and those with disabilities.

The MetLife Stadium will host the World Cup final (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

However, The Athletic reported earlier this week that plans are being put in place to charge football-goers a staggering $100 when games are being held at the New York stadium during the World Cup.

NJ Transit told Fox 5 New York that no final decision on transport pricing has been made, while The Athletic reported that a final decision is expected in the coming days.

Despite nothing being official as of yet, Gov Sherill has called on FIFA to pay for fans' transport if they are going to introduce such massive price hikes.

In a post on X, she wrote: "We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup. And while NJ TRANSIT is stuck with a $48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games, FIFA is making $11 billion.

"I’m not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come.

"FIFA should pay for the rides. But if they don’t – I’m not going to let New Jersey get taken for one."

The New Jersey governor has called for FIFA to fit the bill (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chuck Schumer, New York's Senator, also took to X to slam the plans and also called for FIFA to cover transportation costs.

He wrote: "FIFA is set to reap nearly $11 billion from this summer's World Cup, yet New York area commuters and residents are being handed the bill.

"The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile. I am demanding FIFA step up and cover transportation costs for host cities and states. New York commuters and residents should not subsidize an $11 billion windfall."