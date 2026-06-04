Adam22 has taken to social media with a visceral post after Lena the Plug filed for divorce.

The pair have been married for three years, with Lena, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, filing for divorce on June 1, her 35th birthday.

In the filing, Lena has demanded half of a $1.1 million entertainment studio, according to reporting from TMZ, as well as custody of their five-year-old daughter.

Lena also reportedly claimed that she does not have any access to 'financial resources', and that she and Adam22, whose full name is Adam Grandmaison, have not been together since April 15.

Advert

The filing from Lena said: "I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates."

Now in the wake of the filing, Adam has taken to social media where he shared a brutal post in the wake of the divorce filing.

Lena has filed for divorce (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

In the post, he appeared to declare that he was now open to new relationships.

He wrote: "All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car."

And that wasn't it either, as a follow up post included a picture of a wall which had the word 'FREEDOM' written on it.

Adam shared the comment to his Instagram (Instagram/adam22)

As for the music on the post, this was Girls, Girls, Girls by Jay-Z, which seemed to send a pretty clear message.

The news has come as the couple's relationship was repeatedly under the spotlight after adult film actor Jason Luv slept with Lena on more than one occasion while the pair were still married.

The pair have been married for three years (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

Luv, whose real name is Jason Thomas, has also responded to the divorce announcement by posting a photo of himself and Lena on a boat together while What You Know Bout Love by Pop Smoke plays.

Lena and Adam run a podcast together, where Lena would have sex with the guests, among whom was Luv, and made no secret of their very open marriage.

But Adam was met with ridicule on the internet after claiming that he had 'allowed' Luv to sleep with Lena, with Luv later fanning the flames by saying that he was 'obviously' a better lover in an interview.

Speaking to The Fan Bus, he said previously: "I'm pretty sure it probably felt different for her because love is involved and emotions, but as for the physical aspect of getting f**ked, obviously yes."