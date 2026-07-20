With zero goals at 90 minutes at yesterday's World Cup final, attention turned elsewhere for some, as many believed they noticed something 'odd' about Melania Trump.

The First Lady joined her husband, President Donald Trump to watch on, as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to take home the World Cup. Following the match, which had an added 30 minutes of extra time, Trump took to the pitch to hand out medals to both teams, as he was greeted by a number of boos.

Melania didn't join him for the ceremony, although she was seen watching along with him in their private viewing box. Of course, the cameras panned to the couple more than once, with many pointing out the large protective sun glasses she was wearing.

Of course, this could simply be down to the sun glaring down onto the New York New Jersey Stadium yesterday, but as always, X, formerly known as Twitter had other ideas.

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"The sunglasses ...so .. it's possible this is the Melania double," said one, while another added: "That's Fake Melania, she has huge sunglasses."

Melania was seen wearing big sunglasses as she attended the World Cup final (Photo by Haiyun Jiang - Pool/Getty Images)

They weren't the only ones who believed this 'theory' with another writing: "Is anyone really sure that's not the FAKE Melania behind the 3D glasses?"

However, others were more interested in where she got the fashionable accessories from, with one writing: "I need to know what sunglasses Melania wore today."

Despite all the comments on X, there are a number of pictures of the First Lady without her sunglasses during yesterday's final.

It's not the first time this theory has been sparked, it's actually an old conspiracy theory which first began when her husband first took to office.

However, there are a number of pictures of the First Lady without her glasses (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

It's largely known as the ‘body double’ theory, which states that a stand-in was hired to fill in the role of Melania, with conspiracists believing that 'a body double' was used to fill the role of the First Lady.

In 2017, Melania and Trump were in Maryland, as they visited the US Secret Service training facility. Many pointed out Trump telling reporters: "My wife Melania, who happens to be right here."

Conspiracy theorists couldn't get enough claiming the POTUS was 'trying to convince the media' it was her.

Melania was also wearing sunglasses at the time sparking the same theory, but just like the World Cup final, she later removed them, and it was obvious it was the 56-year-old.

Similar theories have been sparked on numerous occasions with the First Lady wearing eye wear, but there are no facts behind it.

UNILAD have contacted the White House for comment.



