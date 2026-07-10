Football fans have seen their fair share of conspiracy theories over the years, but few have stuck around quite as stubbornly as the idea that World Cups have a habit of bending in favor of Lionel Messi.

It's a theory that refuses to die. Every four years, a new incident, a new refereeing call, a new eyebrow-raising coincidence gets added to the pile, and every four years, soccer fans online are ready and waiting to point it out.

This time round, it's Egypt which has thrown fuel on the fire, after a last-16 tie in Atlanta that will live long in the memory for very different reasons depending on which team you were supporting.

The Pharaohs led Argentina 2-0 with just 12 minutes of normal time remaining, on the brink of their first ever World Cup quarter-final.

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Then it all fell apart. Cristian Romero pulled one back, Messi leveled things up soon after, and Enzo Fernández completed the turnaround with a header deep into stoppage time to send Argentina through instead.

Conspiracies about the World Cup being fixed for Lionel Messi have been circulating for years( Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What actually happened in the Argentina vs Egypt game?

Egypt's players were left slumped on the turf, but it was what happened before Fernández's winner that really got people talking. The video assistant referee had already ruled out an earlier Mostafa Zico goal for Egypt, after midfielder Marwan Attia was penalized for what looked like the faintest of touches on Lisandro Martínez.

Egypt was also convinced Mohamed Salah should have won a penalty in the build-up to Argentina's eventual winner.

Egypt boss Hossam Hassan didn't hold back afterwards, telling reporters his side had been 'treated unfairly' and had 'suffered injustice', adding, 'perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition'.

Marawan Attia was penalised for 'the slightest of touches' on an Argentina player in the build up to Egypt's disallowed goal (Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

It's not the only flashpoint fans have picked up on. Messi avoided a card entirely for a challenge on Algeria's Aissa Mandi in the group stage, a decision that split pundits, while USA striker Folarin Balogun was sent off for what many felt was a comparable tackle days later, only for Donald Trump to intervene and get the suspension overturned.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hasn't helped quieten things down either, telling Argentine television he 'suffered' watching their nervy round-of-32 win over Cape Verde, before clarifying he meant it as a neutral.

Gianni Infantino told Argentine television Messi had 'suffered' fueling rumours of favouritism (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Then there's the officials for France's quarter-final against Morocco, all five of whom were confirmed as Argentine, a decision that racked up more than 32 million views on social media within hours.

None of this is new territory for Argentina at major tournaments. Former Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has previously claimed Messi's 2022 triumph felt 'premeditated', while accusations of favorable treatment date all the way back to their controversial 1978 win on home soil.

There remains no evidence to support any suggestion the tournament has been rigged.

UNILAD has approached FIFA for comment.