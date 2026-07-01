A new World Cup rule was used for the second time in the soccer tournament this week after Ecuador's Piero Hincapie was sent off in their round-of-32 defeat to co-hosts Mexico.

The Arsenal player was sent for an early bath in Mexico City after covering his mouth while in conversation with an opponent in the latter stages of the World Cup tie.

And according to the new rules implemented by FIFA, the referee was forced to show Hincapie a red card following a VAR review.

Earlier on in the World Cup, Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was shown a red card for also covering his mouth as he spoke to an opponent in his side's game against Turkey last month.

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Turkey's Mert Mulder informed the officials, with the referee being sent to the monitor to take a look.

It was pretty clear Almiron had broke the FIFA rule, so he was sent off.

Both Almiron and Hincapie broke the rule that states players who cover their mouths in a 'confrontational situation' will be shown a red card.

Piero Hincapie was sent off for covering his mouth while in conversation with an opponent (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“If it is a friendly conversation, they can continue to do it without any problem,” FIFA referee chief Pierluigi Collina explained in June.

“We respect that there are players who are friends and it is normal to chat before, during or after the match. When it is confrontational, it is a completely different story. Covering the mouth means you are doing something potentially very wrong.

“This is something you do on purpose. It is not something that a player can do instinctively.”

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino previously told Sky News: "There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn't have said, otherwise he wouldn't have had to cover his mouth.

"I simply do not understand if you don't have something to hide, you don´t hide your mouth when you say something. That's it, as simple as that."

Why was the rule introduced?

A decision on the rule being introduced was made by a special meeting of the International Football Association Board in Vancouver earlier this year following an incident in a Champions League match in February.

Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racist abuse as he raised his shirt to cover his mouth while speaking to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

(Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The soccer player denied the allegations, with his club claiming there was a 'defamation campaign' against the player.

Prestianni was found guilty of homophobic conduct and banned for six matches.

There is no suggestion that Almiron or Hincapie said anything wrong.

It's not the only new rule introduced for this summer's World Cup...

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.