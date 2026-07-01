What was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the other side of the world, soon turned into a nightmare of a Massachusetts father and his family after a simple bug bite spiraled into a life-threatening condition.

Scott and Claire Winslow were just weeks into their South Pacific journey out at sea, when Scott noticed what appeared to be a bug bite on his body.

The couple, who had always worked hard and put everyone else first, per the family’s GoFundMe, had always dreamt of sailing with their family.

But when it became a reality, the unimaginable happened, and now, the family just want Scott to come home.

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In April, they finally made their dream trip happen and embarked on the ‘adventure of a lifetime’ after their retirement, until Scott was left fighting for his life in a Fiji hospital where it remains unclear how a bug bite led to his kidneys shutting down, and left unable to walk.

Scott and Claire Winslow were on a trip of a lifetime (GoFundMe)

According to the fundraiser, the father-of-three was rushed to a local hospital, after finally making it to land two weeks after initially noticing the bite.

But he was so ill that he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Lautoka Hospital on Vitu Levu, where he remains critically ill on a ventilator, with septic shock and organ failure that has seen the infection spread to his lungs and gallbladder.

“His kidneys are functioning at only a fraction of their normal capacity, and the infection has spread to his gallbladder and lungs. After being transferred from a private hospital, Claire was faced with every spouse’s worst nightmare and was told to prepare for the worst,” said the GoFundMe page.

But while doctors are doing everything they can, Scott needs more than they can deliver.

“Because this crisis occurred in a foreign country and without medical insurance coverage, the medical expenses continue to grow rapidly,” said the fundraiser. “In addition, when Scott is stable enough to travel, he will likely require specialized medical transportation and ongoing care to safely return home and begin what will hopefully be a full recovery.”

The dad noticed a bug bite before his health took a turn (Getty Stock Images)

His daughter Lisa Babbin told WBZ-TV that he likely will require transport to come home, which will be costly.

She said: "Every hour counts for my father.”

"All we need is a medflight; that's the only thing we need to get him home," Babbin said. "Medflights are not cheap."

According to Global Rescue, these flights can cost up to $30,000 depending on the distance, with The Post reporting the family could be set back a whopping $250,000 for their travel needs to return to his home country.