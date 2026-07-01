John McEnroe seemed to be frustrated after being asked a question about Serena Williams by a BBC commentator.

Williams' return was met with excitement by tennis fans, and has prompted widespread speculation about her future.

After a hard-fought match against Maya Joint, Williams ultimately lost out to the Australian player with a final score of 3-6-7-6 3-6.

Former men's number one McEnroe was present at Wimbledon, speaking to BBC commentator Nick Mullins, appearing to become frustrated with the line of questioning.

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The line of questioning appeared to focus more on what the future holds for Williams, who has been called the greatest ever tennis player.

However, McEnroe appeared to be disinterested in this, instead seeming to want to celebrate Williams.

Williams again took to the court in Wimbledon (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

In the BBC coverage, Mullins asked: "Do you think this is it? She will be 45 if she’s here again in a year’s time. What do you reckon John?"

McEnroe replied: "You think I know? Don’t ask me a question that’s unanswerable."

The commentator then asked similar questions of Tracy Austin, another US tennis legend, asking: "Well I don’t know… what do you think, Tracy? You’ve known her since she was very, very young.

"Will there still be fight in her to come back at the age of 45 and give it another go?"

But during this time it appeared that McEnroe had been making his displeasure at the question clear in how he was looking at Mullins, who told him: "We’re just speculating, John, don’t look at me like that. It’s what we do, it’s our job."

Williams lost out to Joint (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Austin also appeared unwilling to get into what the future holds for Williams, instead saying: "She’s 44 and she won seven majors before Maya Joint was even born. It was incredible for her to put herself out there again."

McEnroe also rejected claims that Williams had been taking a risk by coming back for the competition, saying: "I don’t think there’s much of a risk for Serena. We already think she’s the GOAT and one of the greatest athletes – male or female – in the history of any sport."

Williams, 44, is the winner of some 23 Grand Slams, and has won seven titles at Wimbledon over the course of her career.

Joint, 20, had previously had a losing streak of 11 games prior to her appearance at Wimbledon, but was able to push back against Williams, and reach Wimbledon's second round, the first time she has managed to achieve this.