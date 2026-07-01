Serena Williams has been slammed for a decision which fans said took 'the shine off' her Wimbledon comeback, and it could prove costly for her too.

Despite not having played a professional singles tennis match since the 2022 US Open, Williams was invited back to the famed British tournament after accepting a wildcard invitation from the All England Club.

Many were expecting the tennis legend to breeze past World Number 87 Maya Joint in the first round, who had won just one of her last 14 matches.

However, it was the Australian who defeated the former World Number 1, which brought an end to Williams' short return to Wimbledon's singles.

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The sports star was nowhere to be seen for her post-match media duties, which could land Williams with a fine in what is expected to be the final singles match of her career.

Serena Williams was knocked out of the first round of Wimbledon (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

After the Grand Slam champion failed to turn up to her press conference, Wimbledon put out the following short statement: "Unfortunately Serena Williams will not be able to undertake media this evening."

The tennis competition instead released some quotes from Williams after she'd been knocked out.

She said: "It was really great to be back at Wimbledon. I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything.”

Despite the media being provided with the quotes, Williams' actions post-match may land her in hot bother over strict rules within the Grand Slam Rulebook.

The rules states that all players must attend to post-match media duties 'unless unable to appear on reasonable grounds (for instance illness or injury)'.

Players must follow strict rules at Wimbledon (Getty Stock Photo)

"If a player is unable to appear, the appropriate level of direct communication is requested. Violation of this Section shall subject a player to a fine up to $50,000," the rules adds.

The move also proved controversial for tennis fans, with one writing on X: "Why not do press? Horrible look for the player with the most eyeballs watching her."

A second said: "A real champion would have given proper respect to the winner, chatted to them at the net after and certainly done press, this takes a bit of the shine off, I’m afraid."

It remains to be seen whether Williams will be punished, though she will be back on the Wimbledon court on Thursday alongside her sister, Venus, in a doubles match.

UNILAD has reached out to Williams for comment.

Skipping press conferences isn't the only strict rule at Wimbledon...

Wimbledon’s strangest rules

Wimbledon has strict rules and regulations for pretty much everything - from the length of the grass to the temperature of the tennis balls, and you can be fined thousands of pounds for certain conduct violations.

Curfew

While at other grand slams, play continues late into the night, at Wimbledon there’s a strict 11pm curfew.

This means tennis fans sometimes have to go to bed on a cliffhanger.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal’s 2018 semi-final clash was suspended after the third set. Meanwhile, Andy Murray was particularly peeved when he was in the lead against Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2023, but went on to lose when the game was paused overnight and restarted the following morning.

Timed toilet breaks

Players are limited to one toilet break for matches up to three sets, and two if it goes on for longer.

They can only go during a set change and they have to be back within three minutes, or they risk giving a point to their opponent.

The longest ever Wimbledon match lasted a whopping 11 hours over three days, so players better get their nervous pees in before the match.

Temper tantrums

Players can be fined up to $50,000 for smashing their rackets. Djokovic is believed to have smashed over 60 of them over the course of his career.

Bad language can also result in the same maximum fine.

Countdown to serve

As soon as the ball goes out of play, the serving player has just 25 seconds to hit their serve, or the umpire can call a violation which could potentially grant a point to their opponent.

Fines for not trying hard enough

Players must demonstrate they’re giving their all to win the match. Australian player Bernard Tomic was fined an eye-watering $60,000 after he was accused of not putting in enough effort to beat French player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, losing after just 58 minutes.

Age limits

Players have to be at least 14 to compete, which means youth sensations like Coco Gauff were initially barred from taking part.

Spectators, meanwhile, have to be accompanied by a guardian if they’re under 16. Under-fives aren’t permitted at all onto show courts.

The grass and the balls

Everything at Wimbledon is just so. The grass is cut to 8mm, which is apparently best suited for modern tennis play and for the grass to survive.

Meanwhile, the tennis balls are kept in a fridge in order to maintain a constant temperature of 68°F. A consistent temperature is important because it apparently affects the way the balls bounce. The more you know.

Tennis whites

It was originally just female players who were required to wear all-white on the court. According to Tennis Fashions: Over 125 Years of Costume Change, the rule was introduced because it was ‘quite unthinkable that a lady should be seen to perspire’. OK then…

Eventually, the rule was imposed on men too.

A single trim of colour is allowed around the neckline and sleeve cuffs, but this must be no thicker than 1cm.

In 2022, an exception was made so women could wear dark undershorts to feel more comfortable if they were on their periods.