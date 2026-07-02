Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback ended in heartbreak after a shock first-round defeat, but it's what happened next that's caused just as much of a stir.

The tennis icon, who hadn't played a professional singles match since the 2022 US Open, was handed a wildcard by the All England Club for what's expected to be her final ever singles appearance at SW19.

Many predicted the 44-year-old would cruise past World Number 87 Maya Joint, 20, who'd won just one of her last 14 matches heading into the clash.

Instead, Williams was beaten 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 in a match that saw her battle back from a set and a break down before eventually falling short.

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She was given a standing ovation as she left Centre Court, but then made the surprising choice to skip her mandatory post-match press conference, sparking a wave of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The tennis icon hadn't played a professional singles match since the 2022 US Open (Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Why did Serena Williams skip her Wimbledon press conference?

Grand Slam rules state that players who miss media duties without a valid excuse, covering issues like illness or injury, can be fined up to $50,000, and many assumed Williams would be handed the maximum punishment.

But the All England Club has confirmed Williams won't face any fine at all, with her decision ruled 'reasonable' after she provided a short set of quotes instead.

Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, has since revealed exactly what happened, telling reporters: "Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams."

"She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week," Smoller added.

The knee issue has cast fresh doubt over whether Williams will be fit to team up with sister Venus in their doubles wildcard appearance (Getty Images/Frank Micelotta)

Is Serena Williams still playing doubles at Wimbledon?

The knee issue has cast fresh doubt over whether Williams will be fit to team up with sister Venus in their doubles wildcard appearance, scheduled for Thursday against Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Williams penned: "It felt so good to be back on the grass at @wimbledon. I’m incredibly thankful for the wild card - and even more grateful my daughters got to see that it’s never too late to chase something you love.

"I tweaked my knee late in the first set, but I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for doubles with @venuswilliams.

"Congratulations to @maya.joint on a great match, and thank you to everyone who showed up and showed me so much love. That feeling will never get old."

Her longtime coach, Rennae Stubbs, has also defended her amid the backlash, writing on X: "The hate and lack of empathy in this world is astounding to me. Especially when you have no idea what you're talking about. Just blows my mind."

She lost out to Australia's Maya Joint (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Joint admitted she could barely process her win over one of the sport's greatest ever players, saying: "I really don't know what to say right now. I don't know what just happened, to be honest."

"She has so much aura, she is such a legend. This court has had so many huge names that have played in it. I have been dreaming about this since I was a little kid so this is pretty crazy," she continued.

Joint will now face 29th seed Alexandra Eala in the second round, while Williams' focus turns to recovery ahead of a potential final Wimbledon appearance alongside her sister.

Wimbledon’s strangest rules

Wimbledon is in full swing (Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Wimbledon has strict rules and regulations for pretty much everything - from the length of the grass to the temperature of the tennis balls, and you can be fined thousands of pounds for certain conduct violations.

Curfew

While at other grand slams, play continues late into the night, at Wimbledon there’s a strict 11pm curfew.

This means tennis fans sometimes have to go to bed on a cliffhanger.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal’s 2018 semi-final clash was suspended after the third set. Meanwhile, Andy Murray was particularly peeved when he was in the lead against Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2023, but went on to lose when the game was paused overnight and restarted the following morning.

Timed toilet breaks

Players are limited to one toilet break for matches up to three sets, and two if it goes on for longer.

They can only go during a set change and they have to be back within three minutes, or they risk giving a point to their opponent.

The longest ever Wimbledon match lasted a whopping 11 hours over three days, so players better get their nervous pees in before the match.

Temper tantrums

Players can be fined up to $50,000 for smashing their rackets. Djokovic is believed to have smashed over 60 of them over the course of his career.

Bad language can also result in the same maximum fine.

Countdown to serve

As soon as the ball goes out of play, the serving player has just 25 seconds to hit their serve, or the umpire can call a violation which could potentially grant a point to their opponent.

Fines for not trying hard enough

Players must demonstrate they’re giving their all to win the match. Australian player Bernard Tomic was fined an eye-watering $60,000 after he was accused of not putting in enough effort to beat French player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, losing after just 58 minutes.

Age limits

Players have to be at least 14 to compete, which means youth sensations like Coco Gauff were initially barred from taking part.

Spectators, meanwhile, have to be accompanied by a guardian if they’re under 16. Under-fives aren’t permitted at all onto show courts.

This meant Serena Williams' two-year-old daughter Adira River couldn't watch her mom's comeback at this year's grand slam, while not all of Andy Murray's four children could watch his final doubles appearance in 2024.

The grass and the balls

Everything at Wimbledon is just so. The grass is cut to 8mm, which is apparently best suited for modern tennis play and for the grass to survive.

Meanwhile, the tennis balls are kept in a fridge in order to maintain a constant temperature of 68°F. A consistent temperature is important because it apparently affects the way the balls bounce. The more you know.

Tennis whites

It was originally just female players who were required to wear all-white on the court. According to Tennis Fashions: Over 125 Years of Costume Change, the rule was introduced because it was ‘quite unthinkable that a lady should be seen to perspire’. OK then…

Eventually, the rule was imposed on men too.

A single trim of colour is allowed around the neckline and sleeve cuffs, but this must be no thicker than 1cm.

In 2022, an exception was made so women could wear dark undershorts to feel more comfortable if they were on their periods.