Shakira has hinted at big plans for the World Cup as the final fast approaches.

The Hips Don't Lie star performed at the tournament's opening ceremony, and is now set to give another performance as the tournament comes to a close.

She gave some clues as to the final show, which will see her taking to the stage again at half time in the final, sharing the stage with other artists.

This will be the first time that there has been a half time show at the FIFA World Cup, in keeping with the US hosts where it is a staple of the Super Bowl.

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“I played at the inauguration, and now I’m playing at the final,” she said. “I’ve got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration.”

Shakira wasn't giving much away about the upcoming final, with just seven teams remaining in the running to be crowned World Cup champions after a tournament which has been packed with excitement, not to mention more than a little controversy.

France beat Morocco to become the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Teasing the half time show, Shakira said: “It’s going to be a shared halftime show. It’s going to be pretty historic, five amazing artists. Well, four amazing artists plus me.”

Nonetheless, she wasn't giving anything away just yet, saying that even she doesn't know exactly how it's going to go down at the moment.

“We’ll all get together and we’ll all figure it out how it’s gonna be, but I’m really curious. I’m as curious as you are right now!” she said.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Shakira spoke about her connection to soccer, saying: “Every World Cup is really magical, and I think this one is going to be all about bringing people together in this very sensitive moment in time, socially and politically.”

Norway scored a surprise victory over Brazil to go through to the quarter finals, where they will play England (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now moving into its final stages as the final eight teams battle it out in the quarter finals.

France is the first team to have secured a place in the semi-finals, beating Morocco 2-0, while now Spain and Belgium are facing off to see who will be taking on France for a place in the final.

Elsewhere in the quarter finals, England and Norway will face off over the weekend after England beat Mexico 3-2 in a close-fought match, and Norway scored a surprise 2-1 victory over Brazil.

Finally, Argentina and Switzerland will play on July 12 to decide the last team to go through to the semi-finals.

From there, it's on to the final, and the stakes are only getting higher.