Donald Trump says FIFA reversed a 'great injustice' after overturning USA star Folarin Balogun's one-game red card ban
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Donald Trump says FIFA reversed a 'great injustice' after overturning USA star Folarin Balogun's one-game red card ban

The President has not yet attended a World Cup game

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, World Cup, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh