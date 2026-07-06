Despite the United States being co-hosts of the World Cup, President Donald Trump has barely showed much of an interest, until now.

The United States are now the only host nation to remain in the Fifa World Cup, with host nations Canada and Mexico both in huge upsets over the weekend.

First, Canada were taken out by Morocco in a huge 3-0 loss. The Mexico team were then left heartbroken a day later, as they were defeated 3-2 by the England team in a drama filled game.

The USA however, have not yet played their Round of 16 match, and will take on Belgium tonight. Although, it doesn't seem like Trump will be there.

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The USA soccer team have had a rollercoaster ride so far, with top goal scorer Folarin Balogun, 25, being sent off during their last-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina. Normal Fifa rules would mean that not only would the player get sent off, but they would also miss the next fixture, at a minimum. However, the rule has been overturned for the US striker, whose match ban has been suspended for a year.

Balogun's one match ban has been 'suspended for a year' Fifa say (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Although he hasn't been present during the matches, the President stepped in here, reportedly intervening.

In a statement, the governing body wrote: "In line with article 27 of the Fifa disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.

"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

Thanking Fifa for the overturn on Truth Social, the 80-year-old President penned: “Thank you to Fifa for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Multiple outlets, including CBS say the President 'called Fifa President Gianni Infantino on Thursday'.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.

The player was sent off during the USA's game against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Usually, there are no red card appeals, and after the game on Thursday, it was confirmed Balogun's sanction couldn't be challenged, before the surprise announcement on Sunday.

The 'foul' in which he was sent off for was called 'harsh' by many spectators. In the moment, he was sent off for a 'challenge' on the defender Tarik Muharemovic, with his foot landing on the defender's ankle.

The red card was given after Brazilian referee Raphael Claus watched a replay of the moment on VAR.

Article 27 has been used elsewhere in the World Cup, with Cristiano Ronaldo's three match ban for his foul on Republic of Ireland's Dara O'Shea in the qualifiers, being reduced to one match.

It seems as if Trump may really be getting into the World Cup now, as he also praised England's Harry Kane after their win against Mexico.

"Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!" he penned after the game.

For those now left scratching their heads over the 'rule change' there's plenty more where that came from, with Fifa implementing a few other 'controversial' changes...

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed players might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.