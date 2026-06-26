Donald Trump has once again mocked female and transgender athletes, apparently ignoring the advice of his wife by doing so.

The president has made his feelings about transgender athlete very clear since he returned to office and brought in a slew of new executive orders – one of which only recognized two genders, male and female, in sports.

The order signed last year by Trump stated: "Invalidating the true and biological category of 'woman' improperly transforms laws and policies designed to protect sex-based opportunities into laws and policies that undermine them, replacing longstanding, cherished legal rights and values with an identity-based, inchoate social concept."

US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) addressed the matter afterwards and said that it must 'comply with federal expectations'.

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The next Olympics is set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

The president has mocked female and trans athletes again (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Since then, Trump raised eyebrows in January with his so-called impression of a female weightlifter compared to a trans athlete.

He's said in the past that First Lady Melania Trump doesn't like the questionable impersonation he does and called it 'not presidential' – yet the POTUS has done it again.

On Tuesday (June 23), Trump gave a speech to manufacturing workers in Pennsylvania where he largely discussed things like inflation and energy prices.

But, for reasons unknown, he went off track and started to talk about the administration's policy on transgender athletes in women's sports. He followed this with another offensive impersonation of a female weightlifter struggling to lift a weight, for a trans athlete to come and lift it with no issue.

Speaking to the crowd, Trump said about Melania: "She said, 'please please, don't do the weightlifting thing and don't do the swimming thing.'"

But the president ignored his wife's advice and did it anyway.

After supposedly portraying a weak and feeble woman that was unable to lift a heavy 210lb weight, a trans athlete – whom Trump described as 'a bottom of the line male weightlifter but now he's a female weightlifter' – comes in and wins the medal that was up for grabs.

Just like the previous times he has done it, his apparent skit hasn't gone down well with people.

Sharing a clip of it online, one person wrote of Trump: "The so-called leader of the free world."

"I just threw up a little in my mouth," said somebody else, while another described the 80-year-old as 'infantile'. He was also branded as a 'bloody embarrassment'.

UNILAD have approached the White House for comment.