The Reflecting Pool saga isn't over, as Donald Trump has now hit out at United States attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, after moving to drop vandalism charges against David Hearn.

Late last week, it was announced that the U.S. Department of Justice had moved to drop all criminal charges against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, in the case of alleged vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

He faced up to 10 years in prison, however, a 20-page court filing submitted on Friday, government lawyers said that the pool peeling was the result of a 'flawed installation by the contractor' and a 'rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration,' in newly reviewed evidence.

“Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt,” Pirro wrote - leaving President Donald Trump 'extremely disappointed'.

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“I was disappointed in Jeanine Pirro. Really disappointed with Jeanine Pirro,” he said on Monday at the Oval Office. “She folded like an umbrella," he added. "People get away with things, it's a disgrace."

“I think she choked, because the judge was really vicious. Instead of going after the people who did it, he went after her, and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don’t know what the h**l happened.”

Questions are now surrounding Pirro's role, but the President did not answer the questions from reporters, in fact, lashed out when the question was posed.

"Are you reconsidering her role?" the POTUS was asked.

"I don't know what.... you're fake news, don't ever talk again," Trump said.

"You're fake news, one of the worst in the business. Fortunately no body watches you," he carried on.

Trump hit out at a reporter who questioned him on the future of Pirro's role (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

ABC News reported via sources that the two met at the White House on Monday afternoon, surrounding questions around her future - although a White House official did not provide any comments in response to the meeting.

When questioned on the future of her role, the outlet was referred to President Trump's previous comments about Pirro and her decision to drop the case.

It's not the first instance where Trump has hit out, swiftly taking to his Truth Social account on August 1 to ask 'what was she thinking?'

Beside a picture of the reflecting pool, he penned in the lengthy statement: " I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool. I don’t know what she was thinking?

"To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM, that included the grass, which had a big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters on it, and other elements of the surrounding area," he continued in his lengthy rant.

"There may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS! President DJT."

In reaction to the dismissal of charges, Hearn's lawyers said that the administration 'owes him an apology'.

“Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong,” the former Olympians lawyers said.

“The government's approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr Hearn an apology.”































