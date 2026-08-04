Donald Trump says Jeanine Pirro 'folded like an umbrella' in bizarre takedown after Reflecting Pool U-turn
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Donald Trump says Jeanine Pirro 'folded like an umbrella' in bizarre takedown after Reflecting Pool U-turn

The President also hit out at a reporter for asking about the future of Pirro's role

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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