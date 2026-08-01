DOJ moves to drop felony charges against Olympian David Hearn over Reflecting Pool ‘vandalism’

The U.S. Department of Justice has officially moved to dismiss all criminal charges against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, ending a high-profile felony case surrounding alleged vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Hearn, a 67-year-old three-time Summer Olympian, had been indicted by a federal grand jury on a single felony count of property destruction.

He faced up to 10 years in prison after being accused of deliberately tearing a piece of newly installed sealant from the pool floor while on a routine bike ride in June.

However, in a striking 20-page court filing submitted late Friday in D.C. Superior Court, government lawyers admitted that newly reviewed evidence proved the pool’s extensive peeling was the result of a 'flawed installation by the contractor' and a 'rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration.'

Advert

“Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt,” wrote U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro in the motion to dismiss.

David Hearn, the former Team USA Olympic Canoeist, was accused of deliberate vandalism (Doug Pensinger /Allsport)

'Ready, Fire, Aim.'

The decision comes after weeks of intense scrutiny over the prosecution.

Hearn maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal, explaining that he had merely reached into the water to examine a piece of lining that was already peeling off, letting go of it immediately when asked by park staff.

His legal defense team slammed federal authorities following the motion to drop charges, pointing out that a National Park Service witness had previously admitted under oath that the pool was already leaking millions of gallons of water per week before Hearn ever touched it.

“Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong,” Hearn’s lawyers said in a joint statement.

“The government's approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr Hearn an apology.”

The DOJ has since determined that the issue was down to a contractor error and not any intentional vandalism at all (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A Troubled Renovation

The $15 million overhaul of the iconic Washington landmark had faced persistent public criticism after large sections of the newly laid blue lining began bubbling, tearing, and peeling away within days of being filled.

While political figures initially blamed the deterioration on widespread public "sabotage" and ordered heightened security sweeps, internal records and contractor documents confirmed the sealant failed due to improper application and rushed timelines.

With the criminal case against Hearn formally collapsed, legal analysts expect remaining misdemeanor cases involving other visitors who touched the peeling pool liner to be dismissed shortly as well.