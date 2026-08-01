DOJ moves to drop felony charges against Olympian David Hearn over Reflecting Pool ‘vandalism’
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DOJ moves to drop felony charges against Olympian David Hearn over Reflecting Pool ‘vandalism’

Federal prosecutors admitted the damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was caused by a rushed, flawed contractor installation

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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