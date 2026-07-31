Mystery of European island forced to ban swimming over 30 'horror movie' shark attacks
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Mystery of European island forced to ban swimming over 30 'horror movie' shark attacks

11 of the attacks recorded between 2011 and 2019 were fatal

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: RICHARD BOUHET/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Shark, Travel

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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