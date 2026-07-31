Canadians spent over $3 billion less on travel to US in 2025 after Trump's '51st state' threat
Home>News>Travel

Canadians spent over $3 billion less on travel to US in 2025 after Trump's '51st state' threat

New border data reveals a sharp decline in cross-border visits, leaving American tourism hubs and border towns facing significant fallout

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Travel, Canada, Donald Trump

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: