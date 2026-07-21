The Canadian Premier of Ontario has hit back at Donald Trump after the POTUS posted a rant to Truth Social regarding the neighboring nation's wildfire crisis.

On Friday (July 17), Trump vowed he would hold Canada responsible for any costs incurred relating to damage to US air quality in light of the smoke plumes from Canada wafting over the border.

“The cost is incalculable!” the president wrote, calling it 'willful negligence' on Canada's part as he claimed the fires were becoming a 'yearly occurrence' that was 'costing the United States Billions of Dollars'.

Trump added that the cost needed to be offset somehow, and suggested Canada pay the price, noting the 'cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.'

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Donald Trump took to Truth Social to hit out at Canada, and now Ontario's Premier has responded (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Claiming he would speak with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney 'to find out what they are going to do about it,' he slated Canada for not 'properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush'.

He added that this meant the US was being 'unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!'

In response, Ontario Premier Doug Ford hit out at Trump during a Monday (July 20) press conference, where he claimed Canada would help the US if it was going through a wildfire crisis, bringing up the aid the nation sent to California during its destructive fires that left many homeless last year.

Ford said Trump should first consider returning the favor before taxing the country for its climate event.

“With all the assets the U.S. has, and he’s sitting there complaining. Why don’t you send up some water bombers? Why don’t you start helping us, like we would help you in a heartbeat?” Ford said.

“You should support your neighbors. That’s my message to the president,” he added. “Sorry to go on a little rant, but it drives me crazy.”





On Sunday, California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff echoed similar sentiments in a post he published to X on Sunday.

He said Trump’s tariff comments are 'the threats and ramblings of a failing leader', writing: “When California was burning, Canada sent fire fighters, planes and assistance — not insults. We should show some humanity.”

On Sunday, Trump was at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New York, and took the opportunity to bring up the wildfires when speaking with reporters upon his return to Washington.

There, he claimed to have spoken with the Canadian Prime Minister and suggested he tries harder to stop the flames.

Trump claimed: “I told them you got to stop these fires from coming in and poisoning our air. Our air has been poisoned. If we can help them, we’ll help them. But maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs.”

One day later on Monday, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on some Canadian goods, per the BBC, after claiming Canada had been unfairly discriminatory against American alcohol products, as well as dairy companies and auto products.