Donald Trump appeared to get in the way of Spain's World Cup celebrations at the weekend, with footage of FIFA President Gianni Infantino trying to get him to move out of their winning shot going viral.

Millions of viewers around the world were left confused as to why Trump didn't step aside for the team. Some thought he was doing it to be the center of attention, while others believed he wasn't sure what he was meant to do.

The POTUS' role in the World Cup final was to hand out medals to both teams, Argentina and the winners, Spain. Then, he would award the trophy to the Spanish team with Infantino.

However, as we all saw, the duo both held onto the trophy to give to the 1-0 winners, and although the FIFA boss stepped back to let Spain have their moment, Trump stayed front and center.

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Infantino, obviously a pro with these protocols, was seen trying to usher Trump to the side with him, and now an expert lip reader has 'revealed' what he said to Trump to move him to the side.

Donald Trump's role was to hand the medals and trophy to the teams, but he took it one step further (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"Don, come stand this side with me," Infantino allegedly told Trump, lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror.

"Don, this way. Come on. We gotta go," he reportedly added.

However, Hickling says Trump 'ignored' the FIFA president's first attempt at telling him to leave - which, could have been down to the loud cheers and flashing lights in the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The lip reader then told the outlet that Infantino gave the US leader one more plea, apparently adding: "This is for them. We've given them the trophy, let's go."

Eventually, Trump did move out of the way and the Spaniards were able to enjoy their moment of glory.

On his actions, body language expert Mark Bowden told UNILAD via casino.ca the 'exact reason' he thinks Trump lingered around.

Trump was 'ushered away' by the FIFA President (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Trump lingers on the edge of the group just as the final glitter cannons go off for the celebration still shot that will be shown across the world," he said.

"By doing so, Trump manages to get a chance to remain in the final, iconic photograph."

Nonetheless, he was cropped out of the official snap by FIFA - a move that was seemingly predicted by an Australian broadcaster.

Whatever his intentions, it seems like the Spain team were on too much of a high to care, with some of them even seen laughing at the US president while he performed his infamous 'arm dance' in front of them.

In fact, one even seemed to join in.

After the nail-biting final, soccer fans took to X to comment on the moment, with one writing: "Donald Trump photobombing Spain’s World Cup celebration is the single most predictable moment of 2026."

Many were comparing it to last year, when Trump 'photobombed' the Chelsea squad during their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final celebrations.

Where is the next World Cup?

Spain claimed their second World Cup title (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Morocco, Portugal and defending champions Spain will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, marking the football tournament’s 100th anniversary.

It’s set to run from June 8 2030 to July 21 2030, making it the longest World Cup in history at 44 days.

FIFA also announced that three separate matches will take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, as a tribute to the first-ever World Cup back in 1930.

All six host nations will automatically qualify, which means we'll definitely be seeing Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in at least the group stages.

In Spain, matches will take place in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville, Valencia, Vigo and Zaragoza.

In Portugal, stadiums in Lisbon and Porto have been earmarked, while the games in Morocco will be played in Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangier.

Plus the three special opening centenary games will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay; and the Estadio Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb in Asuncion, Paraguay.