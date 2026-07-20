Donald Trump was cropped out of FIFA's celebratory World Cup photographs after appearing to linger on stage well after the trophy presentation had wrapped up, and a body language expert says his refusal to move away was no accident.

Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the podium to congratulate Spain following their 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina on Sunday night's World Cup final.

Spain captain Rodri reportedly tried to usher Trump aside before turning to celebrate with his teammates, but the president remained at the front of the stage.

FIFA's official account on X later posted a celebratory image that appeared to crop Trump out entirely, as did the Spanish Football Federation's account, both using shots taken after he had finally stepped away.

Spain lift the @FIFAWorldCup trophy for the second time in their history! 🏆🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/2r7nIJGRsE — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 19, 2026

Why did Trump get cropped out of the World Cup photo?

Body language expert Mark Bowden, whose analysis of the footage was shared with UNILAD via casino.ca, said Trump had abandoned his usual approach to shaking hands during the trophy lineup, in which he typically pulls people off balance to assert dominance.

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"The absence of his usual handshake really illustrates how this signature Trump move to pull others off balance is a conscious choice for him," Bowden said, adding that players 'clearly preferred to spend more time' with Infantino, who he said seemed 'much more jovial and physically comfortable' with the squad.

Trump remained on stage during Spain's World Cup celebrations (Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

"It is clear who is most valuable in that lineup to them, they were clearly more 'Team FIFA' than 'Team Trump'," Bowen added.

He noted one exception, Spain's captain Rodri, who he said received a 'double shoulder hold' from Trump, an apparent attempt to 'assert some kind of connection and mutual dominance with the chief player of the winning side.'

𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡, 𝗟𝗨𝗜𝗦.



👏 The most decorated head coach in the history of Spanish football.

A legacy built on belief, football… and titles.

⭐⭐❤️🇪🇸#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/A5uqr3iuGa — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) July 20, 2026

According to Bowden, Infantino attempted to steer Trump away from the team once the trophy had been presented, but Trump instead lingered at the edge of the group just as the celebratory glitter cannons went off.

He said: "Trump lingers on the edge of the group just as the final glitter cannons go off for the celebration still shot that will be shown across the world.

"By doing so, Trump manages to get a chance to remain in the final, iconic photograph.

"This is undoubtedly on purpose, a spatial manoeuvre he has executed before to secure extra publicity and camera time, exactly as we might expect from a consummate showman," Bowden said.

It's not the first time Trump has crashed the party. He also took to the stage as Chelsea won the Club World Cup last year (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Has Trump done this before at a major trophy lift?

The moment echoes last summer's Club World Cup final, when Trump was pictured standing in the middle of Chelsea's trophy lift alongside captain Reece James, drawing widespread attention at the time.

Spanish football commentator Dani Garrido praised Rodri for waiting Trump out before finally lifting the trophy, telling Cadena SER radio that the captain 'held on and held on' until Trump had stepped out of frame, calling it a rare show of 'personality' from a player.

Bowden also pointed to visible reactions elsewhere on the pitch, saying Argentina's players 'looked visibly sad and beaten', singling out Lionel Messi as appearing to hold back tears, while the Spanish squad were 'celebratory and joyful' throughout the presentation.

Spain's players will be received by King Felipe VI in Madrid before touring the city on an open-top bus to mark the win.

Where is the next World Cup?

Rodri holding the World Cup trophy as the team arrive back in Madrid ( A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Morocco, Portugal and defending champions Spain will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, marking the football tournament’s 100th anniversary.

It’s set to run from June 8 2030 to July 21 2030, making it the longest World Cup in history at 44 days.

FIFA also announced that three separate matches will take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, as a tribute to the first-ever World Cup back in 1930.

All six host nations will automatically qualify, which means we'll definitely be seeing Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in at least the group stages.

In Spain, matches will take place in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville, Valencia, Vigo and Zaragoza.

In Portugal, stadiums in Lisbon and Porto have been earmarked, while the games in Morocco will be played in Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangier.

Plus the three special opening centenary games will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay; and the Estadio Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb in Asuncion, Paraguay.