It was the ultimate case of political deja vu on global sport's biggest stage. Just moments after Spain clinched a dramatic 1–0 extra-time victory over Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium, United States President Donald Trump once again stole the spotlight during the trophy presentation by refusing to exit the podium during the winning team's photo op.

Standing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino to hand over the 18-carat gold trophy to Spanish captain Rodri, Trump was expected to step aside after the formal handoff to allow the new world champions their private moment in the confetti.

Instead, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief remained planted firmly in the center of the stage, clapping, smiling, and giving double thumbs-up as fireworks exploded around the team.

The awkward scene immediately drew comparisons to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at the very same stadium, where Trump similarly lingered on the podium while Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the trophy—leaving star player Cole Palmer famously looking around in utter confusion.

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Trump had to be ushered away by Infantino ( Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Spanish players appeared equally bemused by the unexpected VIP inclusion in their official championship portrait.

While teenage phenom Lamine Yamal and match-winner Ferran Torres danced around the stage draped in Spanish flags, Trump maintained his position right beside the trophy, repeatedly patting players on the back and leaning into the center of the broadcast frame.

However, just as the President seemed determined to stay in the shot, Gianni Infantino could be seen encouraging Trump away from the celebration to stand at the side of the team, before finally coaxing him off the stage altogether.

The lingering presence sparked an instant wave of viral memes and comedic reactions across social media, with football fans calling it "The Chelsea Saga Part Two."

"Donald Trump photobombing Spain’s World Cup celebration is the single most predictable moment of 2026," one viral post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Trump made a similar faux pas during last year's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ( Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Another fan lightheartedly joked: "Reece James needs to call Rodri right now to start a support group for team captains whose trophy lifts got hijacked."

Despite initial fears that the President's attendance might trigger political friction on the pitch, the Spanish players quickly laughed off the awkward spatial awareness, prioritizing their wild post-match celebrations over stage logistics.

While Infantino praised the joint presentation as a historic revival of a traditional host-nation gesture—pointing to Queen Elizabeth II in 1966 and King Juan Carlos in 1982—online commentators insisted the image of Trump standing smack in the middle of Spain's trophy celebration will go down as one of the funniest, most bizarre photo-ops in World Cup history.