A Greek man took to social media to share his thoughts on the adaptation of The Odyssey.

Christopher Nolan directed the new interpretation of the Ancient Greek myth which features a star-studded cast to transport audiences once again into the world of Ancient Greek myths.

The epic poem was composed by Homer around the 8th century BC, and follows the adventures of Odysseus the King of Ithaca, who must use his cunning, wiles, and talent for manipulation to navigate his way home.

Spoiler alert, things don't go to plan, with Odysseus blown off course and having to contend with monsters, witches, and angered Gods before he finally arrives home, only to then have to fend off an army of suitors who his wife Penelope has been stalling for years in his absence.

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The story has been adapted into film and TV before, including the Roman version of the story Ulysses, and other films such as the Coen brothers' 2000 crime drama O Brother, Where Art Thou? have been inspired by The Odyssey, but Nolan's new version aims to take it to a grander, blockbuster-level scale.

So what did the fan make of this adaptation of one of the oldest and most influential stories out there?

The movie has been praised since its release (Universal Pictures)

He explained in a post on Reddit that he 'just left the theatre', so the film was still fresh.

"First of all i would like to bash out all the complaints about certain casting choices," he said. "Cause holy s**t.

"What a spectacle of performances. What a show of emotions. Especially Lupita as both sisters with so little time."

He went on to praise Matt Damon's performance as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope saying: "Matt absolutely nailed the lead. The scene of him talking to Penelope about his regrets and the flashbacks was so incredible.

"Even the action after. Same thing for the incredible Anne Hathaway."

The fan also called the music, scored by Ludwig Göransson, 'absolutely amazing' and praised Hoyte van Hoytema's cinematography as 'peak'.

"You could just feel rhe [sic] intensity," he wrote. "The gods presences without ever showing up. The Polyphemus scream was so intense."

Nolan's adaptation takes the ancient story to a new scale (Universal Pictures)

He also addressed one controversial omission in the story - where Odysseus tells the Cyclops Polyphemus that his name is 'No-one', so that when the Polyphemus cries out for help, his please are ignored and mocked because he is screaming 'no-one is attacking me'.

"Even if i wish they did the "Nobody" scene I understand why it was left due to pacing," wrote the fan.

Overall, he seemed impressed with the adaptation, writing: "As someone who was taught both iliad and Odyssey in school and just recently revised i have no complaints. Another classic under Mr Nolans belt."

Greek myths have a long history of adaptations in Hollywood, including adaptations of Ulysses and multiple films of The Iliad, from Helen of Troy in 1956 up to Troy in 2004, not to mention Jason and the Argonauts featuring the animated skeleton warriors, and of course Disney's own Greek myth outing in Hercules.

Nolan's adaptation has been met with critical acclaim, currently holding an impressive rating of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.