Influencer Clavicular gained popularity via TikTok for his 'looksmaxxing' content, and is no stranger to taking controversial trips, or expressing his controversial views.

After his recent trip to Isreal, Clavicular, real name, Braden Eric Peters, appeared on Piers Morgan's Uncensored to discuss a range of topics, and was asked where he'd go next.

Morgan asked the influencer whether it was true he was going to visit Russia in 2026, as Poly Market states there's a '41% chance' he will, revealing he 'wasn't going to apologize to anyone for it'.

"Yeah, I want to I want to visit Russia. I think that's another controversial place. I'm viewsmaxxing at the end of the day. I'm using politics and what people say about these different countries as a way to like, engagement form, but really like you could attribute all these trips to just like exploring different night life and doing a bit of tourism."

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Further on in the interview, Morgan asked the influencer whether he would visit Vladimir Putin if he invited him while in his country, to which the 20-year-old responded: "I'll see him tomorrow."

Clavicular appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored (Image: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube)

When asked by Morgan, Clavicular said he 'wouldn't see it as a political move'.

"I would just be intentionally ignorant to all of the political implications," he added.

When questioned why, he continued: "Because there's too much controversy, too many questions. The media trying to be not too friendly to you," he claimed.

"And that's not what I want, I want people to ask me during interviews what they can do to looksmaxx, to rate them, or something silly. Playful questions like that."

However, Morgan told the influencer that his critics wouldn't see it that way at all, in fact, they'd see him as 'war-crime-maxxing'.

Clavicular then told the host that he was getting 'global attention,' and then could exclusively talk about what he was an expert in, looksmaxxing, which appears to be his goal.

The looksmaxxing influencer was asked whether he would meet with Putin (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

It didn't seem Morgan was interested in that however, as he then went on to ask whether Clavicular would visit Donald Trump, to which he had the same response.

Looking like he'd had enough, the 61-year-old asked Clavicular if there was anyone he wouldn't see.

"I don't want to say anyone, because then you're going to say some dictator who throws people out of planes as like a 'gotcha'" the influencer said.

"Well, you've already said you'd see Vladimir Putin," Morgan sharply responded. "I'm pretty sure he's done stuff like that."

"Blissfully ignorant," the influencer added.

The interview with Morgan seemed to go better than Peters' 60 Minutes Australia interview, in which he walked out after being asked by correspondent Adam Hegarty if he identifies as an incel.















