Russell Brand has officially found the Bible verse he was looking for in that viral moment with Piers Morgan.

Brand recently sat down with Morgan on his Uncensored show, but the interview took and extremely awkward turn when the host asked Brand about him taking a Bible into court with him. The Despicable Me actor is currently facing trial on three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault — all of which he denies.

Brand had his Bible with him when being interviewed by Morgan, sparking the 61-year-old to ask: "Was that the one you took into court? You were seen looking at some passages. What were the relevant passages to you?"

"It was this from Isiah..." Brand replied as he flipped through the pages of the religious text.

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The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star then proceeded to go through the Bible for over a minute to try find said passage while both he and Morgan sat in stone cold silence.

Russell Brand was interviewed by Piers Morgan on his show on April 24 (Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube)

The moment quickly went viral, with people branding that part of the interview as 'painful' to watch.

Ultimately Brand did not find the quote he wanted on the program but, a whole 48 hours later, he did so.

He announced on Twitter yesterday (April 26): "Wait! @piersmorgan. I’ve found that verse!!

"The really important thing is that we, you, me all of us are loved. And not because of anything we have accomplished or ever could achieve. But because of who loves us."

He then proceeded to read out the verse that he wanted to share with Morgan in video posted on his Twitter page.

The verse, Isaiah 43:19, goes: "Forget the former things. Do not dwell on the past. See I'm doing a new thing. Now it springs up, do you perceive it? I'm making a way in the wilderness in streams in the wasteland."

Brand then went on to explain why he relates to the verse and how it can be applied to our lives, suggesting that the 'wasteland' Isiah speaks of is our culture.

He asked: "Do you not think that our culture needs a new thing to spring up? That our whole culture is a bit like a wasteland?"

At the time of writing, Brand's video has been viewed over 2,000,000 times.

Brand's trial was initially set to begin in just a few weeks' time on June 16, but in light of new charges being brought against him in January, his trial will take place at Southwark Crown Court in October, Sky News reported, where he'll face all seven charges.

The trial is expected to last around two months.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.