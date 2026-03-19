Influencer and prominent member of the 'manosphere' HSTikkyTokky has posted an angry message after a heated TV discussion with Piers Morgan ended with him making a defamatory claim and the host storming off his own show.

Real name Harrison Sullivan, the 25-year-old content creator shared on social media, before he went into the TalkTV interview with the veteran broadcaster, that he was going to 'own' Morgan.

But what unfolded made neither man come out looking better than before, with Sullivan making typically inflammatory comments about LGBTQ people, saying he would 'disown' his son if he was gay.

When pressed by the host that this belief is bigoted, Sullivan said 'I'm not homophobic' and then began claiming that Morgan had been to 'Epstein's island' and had 'freak offs' with Ghislaine Maxwell as the questions began to get under his skin.

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The 'manosphere' influencer was invited onto Piers Morgan's show after his appearance on Louis Theroux's recent documentary (George Wood/Getty Images)

"I don't think you're very well informed," Morgan said about Sullivan's unfounded claims that attempted to pivot from questions about his character.

"You're making yourself look an even bigger idiot than you did on the Netflix show," he added, referring to Louis Theroux's latest documentary which exposed the financial incentive driving various influencers in the 'manosphere' to promote misogyny and self-hatred to young men.

At this point, any pretence of the interview continuing in a normal fashion broke down completely, with Sullivan shouting over the host that he was in the Epstein files. Then he said something about Morgan's wife.

Sullivan claimed that the host's journalist wife Celia Walden was cheating on him, which Morgan called 'silly little insults', then the content creator turned his phone to the camera to show a picture available on her social media profile.

The picture from 2022, clearly a joke, shows Walden lying by a pool next to a sign saying 'Wanted: pool boy, no experience needed'.

Before he stopped the interview and walked off, Morgan addressed Sullivan directly, saying: "Here is what I think about you. I watched the documentary, and I think you're a f*****g idiot.

"I think you're a sexist, misogynist, homophobic twerp who got exposed in a global way by Netflix, by Louis Theroux, for what you are. You're a little halfwit..."





Trying to seize the narrative after metaphorically suicide bombing the interview by claiming, without evidence, that the host is being cuckolded by his wife, Sullivan shared a video on social media laying into Morgan.

He said: "Piers Morgan is one of the most spineless men I have ever met in my life. He will say whatever he thinks will get the woke leftists behind him, he will literally just chat s**t and just sit there and act likes he's holier than thou. He's an absolute idiot.

"Tonight he has left his own show he had other people waiting for him that he didn't go and speak to. He's and idiot he got punked on his own show and his wife gets f****d by other men."

Still furious about the interview, Sullivan gave a message to the host: "How embarrassing Piers, go back to the drawing board. And maybe if you had come to me with a bit of respect we could have had a normal conversations."

It turns out it was the questions about his homophobic beliefs that really irked Sullivan. He added: "Stop poking this homophobia, stop poking it."