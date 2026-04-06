Piers Morgan has hit back at Donald Trump, accusing him of 'losing his marbles' after he issued a slew of threats against Iran - as the conflict between the US and the Middle East continues to rage on.

On Sunday (April 5), while many were unwrapping chocolate eggs and spending time with their loved ones, the US president was pictured kicking back at a Virginia golf course, just hours after making a series of threats against Iran.

Trump shared a post on Truth Social, the platform he launched in 2022, writing: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"

"Open the F***ing' Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" he raged. "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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The president made a series of threats to Iran (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Many were taken aback by what appeared to be a highly aggravated post - British broadcaster Morgan was one of those.

Sharing a screenshot of Trump's rant on X, he wrote: "This is embarrassing, Delete it, President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ - unless you want everyone to think you’ve lost your marbles."

The post, which has received 113,000 likes and over 18,000 reposts at the time of writing, echoed the sentiment of many questioning Trump's behavior.

Despite Morgan's apparent criticism of Trump, he wasn't entirely negative of his former pal's approach. Just two hours later, he took to X to comment on the US mission to rescue their second downed airman in Iran.

Piers Morgan and Donald Trump were previously close friends (Mathew Imaging/WireImage)

He said: "The more I read about the US mission to rescue their 2nd downed airman in Iran, the more astounding it is. Kudos to the CIA, SEAL Team 6, and all the others involved in finding their man and getting him out. And to him, for incredible guts and tenacity."

Morgan and Trump were once known for their close friendship, after meeting in 2008 when the former appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice, but recent differences over political issues seem to have left the pair's relationship in tatters.

The remarks followed a previous social media row that sparked on Saturday afternoon (April 4), as rumors began circulating online claiming that the president may have been admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center.

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Trump gave a new deadline for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen (Google Maps)

Speculation began to emerge after the White House issued a statement that refused to reveal Trump's schedule for the rest of the day at 11 am, leaving many to question what had happened to him.

However, later statements confirmed he was continuing to work over the Easter weekend.

White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X: "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.

"God Bless him."

Meanwhile, Iran mocked Trump's fierce ultimatum, dismissing it as 'helpless, nervous and stupid'.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway, has been blocked by Iran since a joint US-Israel attack on the country in February, leading to energy prices surging across the world.