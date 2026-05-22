President Trump announced that he will not be attending his eldest son Donald Trump Jr's wedding in the Bahamas tomorrow (May 23), amid 'circumstances pertaining to government'.

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is set to tie the knot with Palm Beach socialite, Bettina Anderson, in a private ceremony tomorrow on a small island in the Bahamas.

Only immediate family and the couple’s closest friends will reportedly attend the nuptials, with the guest list as small as 50 people.

But one person who won't be in attendance is the groom's father, President Trump.

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He announced the news on Truth Social just one day before the celebrations, claiming that his 'love for America' does not allow him to attend the wedding.

The 79-year-old wrote: "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so."

The president announced that he would not be attending his eldest son's wedding just one day before the ceremony. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The president added that he felt it was 'important' for him to remain at the White House during 'this important period of time', but congratulated the soon-to-be husband and wife.

Trump Jr. and Anderson have largely kept the details of their nuptials under wraps, in the hopes that the ceremony remains private and intimate.

Just hours before the official announcement, Trump claimed that he wasn't sure whether he would be able to attend the wedding, but said he would 'try and make it'.

"He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair," he said, speaking to reporters earlier today (May 22).

"This is not good timing for me," he added, "Everything called Iran and other things."

The president's eldest son is set to marry Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas tomorrow (May 23). (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The president said: "That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed."

The wedding will mark Trump Jr.’s second marriage, after his 12 year-long marriage to Vanessa Trump, who announced on Wednesday (May 20) that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, before their divorce in 2018.

Sharing the life-changing news on Instagram, Vanessa wrote that she is 'staying focused and hopeful' following the diagnosis, while being surrounded by her family, kids and others close to her.

During their relationship, Trump Jr. and Vanessa welcomed daughters Kai and Chloe, and sons Donald III, Tristan and Spencer.