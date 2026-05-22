Tom Hardy has been reportedly fired from the hit Paramount Plus series MobLand, after a series of clashes with producers on set during filming for the second series.

The 48-year-old Oscar-nominated actor has allegedly been axed from the cast and will not appear in the third series.

Writing in the Puck newsletter, Matthew Belloni, The Hollywood Reporter’s former editorial director, claimed that Hardy had 'clashed' with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others.

He alleged: "Hardy was apparently late to set a bunch, constantly asked to give notes on scripts, attempted to change dialogue, and expressed his displeasure that a series initially built around him was increasingly becoming an ensemble showcase for Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and other co-stars."

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Belloni claimed that producer Butterworth had threatened to 'quit', which allegedly led to the star being let go by Paramount instead.

He further added: "His contract does contain a mutual option for the third season, so he could have bailed on his own if he wanted."

It's been alleged that Tom Hardy has been axed from MobLand after multiple 'clashes' with producers. (Paramount+)

The actor, 48, plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan crime family, which first aired last March - and has since been a hit with viewers.

As of right now, Paramount+ has not announced a release date for the second season of MobLand, though production has already completed.

Hardy appears alongside a star-studded cast, including Piers Brosnan, Joanne Froggatt, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine, with the second series expected to air later before the end of the year.

The series is set in the underworld of London, and follows the powerful Harrigan family.

Husband and wife, Conrad (Brosnan) and Maeve (Mirren), lead the mob family, as they clash with a rival crime group whose reach spans internationally.

As of right now, Tom, the producers of MobLand, and Paramount+ have not publicly addressed the reports of the actor's alleged firing.

The drama marked the first time that Hardy and director Ritchie had worked together in nearly two decades.

Hardy will reportedly not star in season three of the hit series. (Paramount+)

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about the reunion last year, Hardy said: "Well, I just called him on the phone and it didn’t feel like that much time had passed and he was already interwoven into the project.

"So we had a catch-up and pretty shortly afterward, we were on set working. It was pretty straightforward."

In the interview, Hardy admitted that 'the plan is definitely to see more seasons'.

UNILAD have reached out to Tom Hardy's representatives, and Paramount+, for comment.