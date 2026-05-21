Vanessa Trump has officially been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment for the condition, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr has announced on Instagram.

Vanessa shared her life changing news on Wednesday evening, when she took to Instagram to offer a ‘personal health update’

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," Vanessa, 48, wrote.

She then went on to express her immense ‘gratitude’ to the medics and wider healthcare team taking care of her, including the doctors that performed a ‘procedure’ on her ‘earlier this week.’

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"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she wrote.

The mum of five announced her diagnosis on Wednesday (Alec Tabak / Getty Images)

Vanessa shares five children with her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr: Kai, 19; Donald, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

She is also currently being supported by her boyfriend Tiger Woods, who recently faced his own challenges after returning from an overseas rehab centre following a car crash and DUI incident.

"Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery," she then concluded.

Immediately after sharing her diagnosis, comments came flooding in, including from Ivanka Trump, Don Jr.'s sister, who wrote:“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, with roughly 1 in 8 (13%) developing it in their lifetime.

In the United States, about 321,910 new cases of invasive breast cancer and over 42,000 deaths are projected annually, making it a critical focus for early detection and screening.

Vanessa is one of the 321,000 US women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer annually (SEBASTIAN KAULITZKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY)

What are the symptoms to look out for?

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass (although most breast lumps are not cancer).

A painless, hard mass that has irregular edges is more likely to be cancer, but breast cancers can also be soft, round, tender, or even painful.

Other possible symptoms of breast cancer include: