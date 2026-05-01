NBC’s Sara Gore has officially announced she is battling breast cancer, and will be taking a leave of absence from her roles on the broadcasting network.

Gore, 49, is a regular fixture on TV screens where she presents New York's real estate show Open House, and the lifestyle show New York Live.

"It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and I'm going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery," Gore, 49, said during Thursday’s broadcast of New York Live. "If I didn't say that I was a little bit scared, I'd be lying.”

Both Gore’s mother and sister had already been diagnosed with the disease, meaning she was always aware of the possibility it could affect her too - yet it didn’t make the news any easier to swallow.

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"I always knew I was high risk. I always assumed this day would come. But let me tell you, you are never ready,” she explained.

"For some reason, even when you catch it early because you're doing everything right, it is an emotional blow," Gore said, her voice catching. "I wasn't ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung.”





Although Gore will be taking an extended leave of absence to manage her condition, she assured fans that she is "exactly where I need to be, and I'm surrounded by incredible doctors, and people who are taking such good care of me at home, thank you.”

Praising her colleagues at work, who she affectionately dubbed ‘my family here,’ she said, "I love you. I feel loved. I feel very supported."

"As hard as this is, I am choosing to believe, at least for me, in this moment in time, that maybe there is a gift in this, even if I don't fully understand what it is yet," Gore continued. "I'm working on that part. If anything, it's already a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to focus on what really matters.”

While Gore didn’t go on to explain what treatment she would be undergoing, she did continue to remain optimistic as she added: "I'm going to come back better than ever, and I'm going to see you on the other side of this. Thank you for all you've done.”





Sara is now taking some time away from our screens to focus on her recovery (John Lamparski/Getty Images)





What are the signs of breast cancer to look out for?





Several key warning signs can be indicative of breast cancer, including:

Lump or Thickening: A new lump or area of thickened tissue in the breast or underarm area (often painless, but can be tender).

A new lump or area of thickened tissue in the breast or underarm area (often painless, but can be tender). Skin Changes: Redness, dimpling, puckering, or skin that looks like orange peel (peau d'orange).

Redness, dimpling, puckering, or skin that looks like orange peel (peau d'orange). Nipple Changes: Nipple inversion (pulled inwards), flattening, or a change in direction.

Nipple inversion (pulled inwards), flattening, or a change in direction. Nipple Discharge: Fluid leaking from the nipple (not related to breastfeeding or pregnancy), which may be clear or bloody.

Fluid leaking from the nipple (not related to breastfeeding or pregnancy), which may be clear or bloody. Shape/Size Changes: A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts.

A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts. Persistent Pain: Pain or discomfort in the breast or armpit that does not go away (not associated with menstruation).

Pain or discomfort in the breast or armpit that does not go away (not associated with menstruation). Rash or Irritation: A persistent, itchy, scaly, or eczema-like rash on or around the nipple





How is the condition diagnosed and treated?

Breast cancer is typically diagnosed through a combination of clinical breast exams, imaging tests (mammograms, ultrasound), and biopsies. A specialist or GP will first examine the breast, followed by imaging to locate abnormalities. A biopsy is then the next crucial step to remove and analyze a tissue sample for cancer cells.

People with a strong family history of breast cancer may also be offered a blood test to check if they are carriers of a BRCA gene mutation which can increase the risk of developing certain types of cancer, such as breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.

If cancer is detected, it can be treated via a number of different means, including surgery to remove the lump (a lumpectomy) or whole breast (a mastectomy), chemotherapy, or radiotherapy.