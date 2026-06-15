Justin Trudeau responds to backlash after skipping Canada World Cup game for girlfriend Katy Perry
Home>Celebrity

Justin Trudeau responds to backlash after skipping Canada World Cup game for girlfriend Katy Perry

Perry headlined the LA opening ceremony as Canada's own celebrations featured Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Fox/X

Topics: Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry, Canada, Football, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford