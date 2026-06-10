An X-Men actor has revealed he has been given a diagnosis of a ‘super rare’ form of breast cancer.

Tyler Mane, who you may know as Sabretooth from the first X-Men movie back in 2000, has come out to share his harrowing cancer diagnosis on Instagram, where he explained his chemotherapy plans.

The 59-year-old posted on Instagram on Tuesday (June 9), that he had been ‘embarrassed’ to share his ‘secret’ because the cancer is typically associated with women.

The former World Championship wrestling star revealed that his wife, Renae Geerlings, was the reason he was able to be diagnosed early enough to receive intervention, after he claims his symptoms were ‘dismissed’ by doctors.

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Mane explained to his followers: “I have some bad news. I start chemo today.”

Tyler Mane played Sabretooth in 2000 X-Men (20th Century Fox)

“One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I'm one of them. Because it's rarely talked about, it's usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that,” he added.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star went on to say: “Come along for my journey to kick this thing in the a**. Send this to ten of your friends and have them follow me because people need to hear this.”

The actor revealed in his caption that men being diagnosed with breast cancer is ‘super rare’, and that ‘only 1 per cent of breast cancers [affect] men’.

“I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it's kind of embarrassing,” he admitted. “But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it's not talked about and not looked for.”

“In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early,” he revealed.

“So let’s start talking about it! One in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call! Like, Save, Share, Comment let’s spread the word!”

When it comes to breast cancer in men, the Breast Cancer UK website states that symptoms include things like a painless lump that doesn’t go away, oozing from the nipple,

a nipple that is pulled into the breast, swelling of the breast, a sore in the skin of the breast, a lump or swelling under the arm, or a rash on or around the nipple.

While it did confirm that one in 100 men will be diagnosed with the disease, it confirmed that the risk factors include being obese, have liver conditions, thyroid problems, use prohibited drugs, or have Klinefelter's syndrome.

After sharing his story, he uploaded another clip, but this time he was crying due to the support he had received from fans.

“I'm on oestrogen blockers but obviously not enough, I’ve been crying... happy, happy tears. Thank you so much everybody, I greatly appreciate all the love,” said Mane, with his caption stating: “Day two chemo update! First of all. Thank you so much for all the love everyone. I greatly appreciate it. I got this. I’m gonna kick cancer‘s a**.

“Thank you for coming along for the journey. We need to spread the awareness. Cancer sucks but if you catch it quick enough, you can win this battle.”