Nara Smith has shared her two-year-old daughter Whimsy is in remission after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 24-year-old recently took to Instagram to reveal that her young daughter had been diagnosed with the disease late last year.

Smith did not detail the type of cancer her daughter was being treated for, or her condition at the time.

However, the influencer took to Instagram on Friday (July 17) to thank her followers for their kind messages, as well as confirming Whimsy is in remission.

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She said in a video uploaded to social media: "I just wanted to come on here and say thank you so, so much for all your kind messages, prayers, support. It truly has meant so, so much to us.

"Lucky and I have been going through this and processing it for the last eight months, and we were debating on even sharing such a private part of our life."

Smith continued: "We wanted to wait until she was done with treatment and knowing what the outcome of her situation would be before sharing it and even finding the words to share it.

"Now that she’s finally in remission, it felt like I could find the words to share."

Going on to say that the situation has 'opened my eyes' to the true cost of medical care in America, Smith went on to explain why she decided to speak out on her daughter's health situation.

“The whole point of me sharing our experience was to shed light on what so many families go through and battle privately,” she continued.

Nara Smith has revealed her daughter is in remission (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

“Going through chemo treatments opened my eyes to how expensive medical care is and what a toll it takes on families, specifically.

"So, I’ve been researching charities and foundations to support, but in the meantime, I want to post some links that could help families."

The social media star then thanked her followers for the support they've offered to herself and husband, Lucky Blue Smith, in recent weeks.

"Lucky and I have been trying to return to everyday life and taking it day by day. I don’t know whether life will ever feel normal again, but we’re trying to navigate this next chapter the best that we can," Smith added in the Instagram clip.

"But with all of that being said, thank you so much to every single person for your kindness."

She concluded the latest update with: "I’m sending all my love to families that are actively still going through this fight.”