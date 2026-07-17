Paris Jackson is reportedly demanding that she and her family are repaid almost $3 million by the managers of her father's estate, as per court documents.

The records, obtained by US Weekly, show that the 28-year-old is asking John Branca, who manages Michael Jackson's estate, to repay $1.1m she spent on legal fees over their dispute. She also alleges that he has used estate funds to pay for gifts, which have totalled up to $2.85 million.

“All Paris has ever wanted is fair treatment for her family, but the Estate has tried to block her at every turn,” a source close to her legal team told US Weekly.

They also claimed to the publication that 'John Branca had been mismanaging the Jackson estate', calling the 'wasteful spending, financial mismanagement and litigiation' against the beneficiaries 'mind boggling'.

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Paris herself and her brother's are 'in the dark' about the estate's financial matters (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Branca needs to commit to accountability and real transparency," they added.

Paris is reportedly objecting Branca's request to keep a number of records sealed. These records include documents related to her objections to his request for payment of fees, as per TMZ.

Attorneys representing the estate have stressed their responsibility to protect confidential legal communications.

Paris is also arguing that the estate remains open after 17 years due to how it's been managed, and claims herself, Prince and Bigi aren't made aware of what is going on with financial matters in the estate.

A response filed in the court documents obtained by US Weekly says the opposition [Paris] 'ignores the foregoing realities' and is 'filled with irrelevant attacks', which claim 'the Executor' is responsible for the fact the Estate hasn't been closed.

Michael Jackson passed away 17 years ago (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

A hearing to determine attorney’s fees is expected to take place in September.

In March, Paris made it clear she wanted nothing to do with the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, accusing estate co-executors John Branca and John McClain of poor financial judgment and a lack of transparency in the years since her father died in 2009.

According to TMZ, Paris questioned some of the budget attached to the movie, which at the time was reportedly around $150 million.

"The estate has had to fund tens of millions of dollars in reshoots after the terms of a well-known settlement agreement prevented the production from using substantial amounts of footage already shot," she added.

However, in a statement to the outlet, attorney Jonathan Steinsapir dismissed the claims as ‘without merit’ and accused her side of making ‘headline-grabbing’ allegations.

UNILAD has contacted Michael Jackson's estate for comment.