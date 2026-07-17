A doctor who supported Lionel Messi when he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency around the age of 10 has reflected on the 'film script' of the footballer's life.

There is no greater a footballer than Lionel Messi, yet his performance during the England v Argentina match on Wednesday still blew everyone away.

Despite England making the first goal, it didn't take long for Argentina to come back and come back fierce, the pure quality and standard of football on display breathtaking to watch, particularly, of course, whenever Messi danced with the ball.

However, that's not to say that making it to being considered the number one player in the world was an easy feat.

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Not only was there a heck of a lot of time, effort and training involved, but Messi's childhood doctor has since spoken out raising awareness of the player's previous health struggles including needing growth hormone treatment.

Dr Diego Schwarzstein sat down with talkSPORT and recalled the first time he met Messi at around 10 years old, reflecting: "No one could imagine that Leo will develop his career. Neither him, because this is like a film script his life. When he was 10 years old he wanted to be a football player but I think he didn't imagine his career."

Lionel Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency around the age of 10 (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Messi's performance throughout the World Cup has been hugely praised, not only for his skill but given that for a footballer, aged 39, he's on the older side of players.

Some have even mentioned his height too - the footballer measuring 5ft7.

When asked about Messi's height when he was younger, Dr Schwarzstein noted at the age of 10, he was 'just a regular kid'.

However, Messi was later diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency.

Noting he 'did nothing to help make him the best player in the world,' Dr Schwarzstein explained he did do some things to 'help him grow' by helping Messi get diagnosed alongside offering 'the proper treatment to correct it to allow him to grow properly'.

It follows Messi having spoken out about his experiences with his health himself and the extent of the support that was required.

Messi has previously opened up about the realities of treating his deficiency (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The Telegraph quotes Messi explaining he had to 'stick a needle into [his] legs' every night, 'night after night after night, every day of the week' for 'a period of three years'.

"I was so small, they said that when I went onto the pitch, or when I went to school, I was always the smallest of all. It was like this until I finished the treatment and I then started to grow properly," he said.

The treatment is reported as costing an eye-watering $1,500 every month, with Messi's family forced to go to the club that had said it wanted to back him to ask for help.

A former teammate Gerardo Grighini recalled Messi administering injections 'as if it were perfectly normal' noting 'what's taken him to the level he's now reached is his talent and his self belief'.

He resolved: "I don’t think just anyone has the mental strength when they’re only 10 or 11 to say ‘I’m going to do this because it’s going to help me in the future … but he knew it would help him fulfil his dream."

Messi also reflected on using his smaller stature to his advantage, able to 'control the ball better' and being 'more agile and faster'.

Which given the Argentina v England match, are qualities he clearly still possesses today.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Messi for comment.