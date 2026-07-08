Doctor explains what causes 'pump bump’ that has World Cup players cutting the back of soccer cleats

A doctor has shared the cause of a common problem which affects athletes, which some are taking unusual measures to mitigate.

Some players in the World Cup have taken to cutting holes in their footwear, including both their socks and their shoes.

This has led to the unusual sight of top level professional athletes running around the pitch with their heels poking out of their shoes.

But while it might look very distinctive, the decision to cut holes in the heels is not actually a fashion decision, with a doctor explaining that it may be a way to mitigate against a particular health condition.

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Dr Donald Grant is a GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, and shared that poking holes in the heels of your cleats might help the players.

It makes for an unusual sight on the pitch (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

This is with a condition called Haglund's Syndrome, also known as 'pump bump', which can be prevalent in athletes, including footballers at the World Cup.

Dr Grant explained that this is caused by 'irritation around a bony prominence at the back of the heel'.

“It’s particularly common among athletes, including football players, due to tight boots, repeated sprinting and sudden changes of direction, all of which can increase the risk of irritation, leading to this injury," he told UNILAD.

But what problems can Haglund's Syndrome cause?

Dr Grant said: “Haglund’s Syndrome is typically associated with three main issues: a bony enlargement at the back of the heel bone, an inflamed bursa (which is the fluid-filled sac between the heel bone and Achilles tendon), and irritation of the Achilles tendon itself."

Nonetheless, he clarified that while Haglund's Syndrome is a possibility if you're experiencing these symptoms, 'not every persistent pain felt in the heel can be attributed to Haglund’s Syndrome'.

Some players also cut holes in their socks (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

He advised: "Anyone who may be experiencing discomfort should monitor it closely and consider seeking advice from a qualified medical professional if it worsens or fails to improve over the course of a week or two."

But the burning question is of course how effective is the unusual technique of cutting holes in your football boots?

“While this can definitely reduce pressure on the heel and help avoid friction, it should not be viewed as an effective way to treat the injury," the doctor said. "Many players use this as a quick, practical way to manage discomfort during a match, but it’s not a proven way to prevent it."

He added: “To avoid Haglund’s Syndrome, people should wear properly fitted footwear with adequate heel support and padding. Shoes that are too tight, too rigid or repeatedly rub against the back of the heel can worsen irritation.

“Cutting shoes can relieve immediate pain caused by Haglund’s Syndrome, and creating space in the shoe may reduce rubbing against the affected area, but it will not address the bony prominence, inflammation or any irritation affecting the Achilles tendon.”