Doctor explains what causes 'pump bump’ that has World Cup players cutting the back of soccer cleats
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Doctor explains what causes 'pump bump’ that has World Cup players cutting the back of soccer cleats

Players may sometimes take unusual steps to counteract the condition, but just how effective is it?

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Health, Football, Sport

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.