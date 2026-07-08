England's players are enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their World Cup campaign after Jude Bellingham's double in 98 seconds helped fire the Three Lions to a stunning 3-2 win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.

The victory sent Thomas Tuchel's side into the quarter-finals, where they'll face Erling Haaland's Norway in Miami on Saturday after the Scandinavians shocked Brazil to book their own place in the last eight.

But the celebrations following the final whistle took a frightening turn for one England star, who is now facing surgery after a freak accident overshadowed the result.

Jordan Henderson got injured after the England Vs Mexico game after jumping over the billboards (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP via Getty Images)

Henderson rushed to hospital after freak fall

Jordan Henderson, 36, was left needing oxygen and was stretchered from the pitch after attempting to climb over an advertising board to celebrate with travelling fans.

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The Brentford midfielder slipped and landed awkwardly, badly breaking his left forearm in the process, and was later taken to hospital in Mexico City rather than flying back with the rest of the squad to their Kansas City base.

Captain Harry Kane initially played down the incident in his post-match interview, saying Henderson had just 'fallen over' and it was "something to do with his arm."

But Henderson's father, Brian, revealed he only realised how serious things were when he spotted his son being wheeled past on a trolley during that same interview.

"I had no idea it was that serious until they were interviewing Harry Kane and a trolley came past with Jordan on it," Brian said.

"I could see him on there with oxygen and things. I was up all night waiting to hear the news."

Jordan Henerson's teammates have rallied around him following his 'freak' injury (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Team-mates rally round injured midfielder

Henderson's surgery is expected to rule him out for the rest of the tournament, and given his age, it could mark his final act as an England international.

But the veteran has refused to let it dampen his mood, posting on Instagram to reflect on the win rather than his injury.

"A night to remember that's for sure! What an incredible performance against all the different challenges," he wrote.

"So proud to be a part of this special team. Thanks for all the support, another big one Saturday."

Team-mates were quick to show their support in the comments, with vice-captain Declan Rice writing 'Some man', while Morgan Rogers added 'What a guy'.

The route for the remaining teams to get to the final (UNILAD)

Defender Marc Guehi also gave an update on Henderson's wellbeing, telling the FA's Lions' Den show: "Hendo's good, man. Hendo's in a better place than he was yesterday, and it was obviously scary for him and his family and for everyone else, but we're just glad that he's on the road to speedy recovery."

Henderson is determined to remain with the squad in a supporting role for the rest of the tournament, with his father set to fly out to the USA to see him next week.

2026 World Cup fixture schedule and US kick off times (ET)

Thursday, 9 July

Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, kick-off 4pm - Los Angeles, US

Friday, 10 July

Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 3pm - Miami, US

Saturday, 11 July

Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 9pm - Kansas City, US

Tuesday, 14 July

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 3pm - Arlington, US

Wednesday, 15 July

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 3pm - Atlanta, US

Saturday, 18 July

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Sunday, 19 July

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 3pm - New Jersey, US