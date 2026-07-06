A member of the English soccer squad will not be playing any more games in the FIFA World Cup after a freak injury landed him in hospital.

England managed to squeeze to victory against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City yesterday (July 5), emerging with a 3-2 victory in a hard-fought game.

It was only the third time that Mexico have lost at the iconic venue, and the first time they have been beaten there in 13 years.

Now, the England squad are set to move forward to the quarter-finals where they will face Norway, who advanced after a surprise defeat of Brazil.

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But for England's Jordan Henderson, the World Cup is now over after he suffered an injury while celebrating the team's victory over Mexico, The Athletic reports.

Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson during yesterday's game (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

He reportedly requires surgery on his wrist due to the injury.

Henderson had been climbing over the advertising boards during the celebrations after the match when he slipped.

The midfielder, who also plays for Brentford and has previously been the captain of Liverpool in the UK, appeared to land awkwardly as he fell, and was taken from the field on a stretcher and administered oxygen.

He was then rushed to hospital accompanied by one of England's medical staff, not traveling back to the team's training base in Kansas City.

He was stretchered off the pitch (Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Despite being an unused substitute during the dramatic match, which saw five goals and a red card, Henderson was shown a yellow card for interfering with play from the sidelines.

England's manager Thomas Tuchel spoke to reporters after the match, confirming that he had been taken to hospital.

“I’m sad because Jordan injured his wrist,” the coach said.

“It’s quite serious. He’s in hospital. It doesn’t fit with the rest of the evening. I don’t know the procedure.”

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who scored two of England's three goals in the match, reassured reporters that despite being in 'a bit of bother' it was 'under control'.

England came out on top in the match (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

“He is in a bit of bother, but our medical team have everything under control," Bellingham said. “I’m not best to give too much detail as I do not know much going on, but everyone was there to support him.”

Henderson had his 90th cap for England in the group stage of the World Cup when they played Panama.

England defeated Mexico despite the co-host country having a stronger start to the tournament, with Mexico winning all three of their group stage matches while England won two and drew one.

The English squad also overcame the home-field advantage to come out on top in what proved to be a hard-fought match.

2026 World Cup fixture schedule and US kick off times (ET)

Monday, 6 July

Round of 16 - Match 93: Portugal vs Spain, kick-off 3pm - Seattle, US

Round of 16 - Match 94: USA vs Belgium, kick-off 8pm - Atlanta, US

Tuesday, 7 July

Round of 16 - Match 95: Argentina vs Egypt, kick-off 12pm - Vancouver, Canada

Round of 16 - Match 96: Switzerland vs Colombia, kick-off 4pm - Foxborough, US

Thursday, 9 July

Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, kick-off 4pm - Los Angeles, US

Friday, 10 July

Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 3pm - Miami, US

Saturday, 11 July

Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 9pm - Kansas City, US

Tuesday, 14 July

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 3pm - Arlington, US

Wednesday, 15 July

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 3pm - Atlanta, US

Saturday, 18 July

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Sunday, 19 July

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 3pm - New Jersey, US