A French broadcaster has apologized after slamming a Belgian footballer’s decision to attend the birth of his first child during the World Cup, after stating a dad's role is 'completely useless' during childbirth.

France Pierron, presenter of the French sport program L’Équipe de choc, has taken back 'shameful' comments she made about Jérémy Doku's decision to be present for the birth of his son, as he returns to the Belgium squad today (June 23) from London ahead of their match in Canada on Saturday (June 27).

Doku, 24, didn't miss a single World Cup game to attend the birth, as fans branded him a 'hero' and an 'inspiration'.

But in a brutal attack, Pierron targeted the player, as she wrote: "You have to realize that it’s truly a privilege to participate in a World Cup, it’s an incredible joy.

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"There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your shoes. It might never happen again in your life."

The French presenter has apologized for her shocking comments. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The broadcaster continued: "It’s truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true. You're living out a childhood dream, yet you're going to walk away from it all to attend the birth of your child - a disgusting moment, if you'll pardon the expression, where the dad is completely useless."

But after receiving a onslaught of backlash following the controversial comments, the presenter, 44, said: "I was expressing a personal opinion as part of a debate. These remarks are mine alone and do not in any way reflect a collective position.

"I understand that they may have shocked, upset, or hurt some of you, and I am sorry."

The footballer didn't miss a single game and was still able to attend the birth of his son. (Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Speaking prior to the birth of his son, who the couple have named Praise, the footballer said he wanted to be there to support his wife, Shireen.

"If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child."

Fans on X were quick to defend the player's choice, as one furiously wrote: "The worst things I've ever heard from a person...On this Father's Day, I feel ashamed for you.

"The birth of my daughter was and will forever remain the most beautiful day of my life, to describe that moment in such a way is utterly sickening. Simply put."

Another added: "It was by no means a personal opinion but an insult to all fathers!"

As a third wrote: "Nothing can replace your family! Not even football."