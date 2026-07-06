Erika Kirk has shared a heartfelt message as she faces her husband's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, for the first time at a five-day preliminary hearing in Utah.

The grieving mom-of-two is set to face Charlie Kirk's suspected killer for the first time in a Utah courtroom today, following the September 2025 shooting.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody on September 12, following a 33-hour manhunt involving local law enforcement and the FBI.

While the hearing is separate to the murder trial, legal experts say it could offer the clearest look yet into the details surrounding the case.

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Prosecutors are expected to present forensic evidence, surveillance footage, witness testimony, and DNA evidence that they contend connects Robinson to the fatal shooting.

Just hours ago, Erika posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband, which included clips of the two telling each other 'I love you'.

Erika has paid tribute to her late husband ahead of the hearing today in Utah. (Charlie Kirk/Instagram)

She captioned the video: "….on repeat.

"Our love will last me a lifetime."

Charlie's family, including his parents, Robert and Kathryn, his sister, Mary, and Erika, have also released a statement ahead of the hearing.

"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children."

They added: "We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.

The alleged killer, 22, will appear in court today. ( Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images)

"Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

Erika has been spoken publicly numerous times about her husband's assassination last year, having become the CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA.

Speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters, she admitted: "I never saw the video, I never will see it, I never want to see it; there are certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee.

"There are certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever. I don’t want my husband’s public assassination to be something I ever see, I don’t want my kids to ever see that."

Timeline of events following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

September 10 2025 - Day of the attack

12pm - Kirk presents a scheduled event at Utah Valley University (UVU)

12.23pm - While taking a question on gun violence, Kirk is shot in the neck by a single bullet. Footage shows the podcaster slumped over before being carried in a car as the crowd erupts into panic.

2.40pm - President Donald Trump later confirmed Kirk’s passing on Truth Social, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

September 11 2025 - Gun and engraved bullet casings discovered

At a press conference, authorities say they had discovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel, as well as some bullet casings with phrases like ‘Hey fascist, catch!’ and ‘notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?’. The latter is a reference to the furry subculture, which centres on human-like animals.

Meanwhile, the FBI releases images and video of a 'person of interest'. Tyler Robinson's mother allegedly recognizes him and his parents confront him.

Later that day, Robinson turns himself in to the police.

Charlie Kirk was just 31 when his life was taken. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

September 12 2025 - Tyler Robinson’s arrest announced

While appearing on Fox and Friends, Trump says a suspect was in custody: “Essentially, someone that was very close to him turned him in.”

Later, authorities announce Robinson’s arrest, who, according to investigators, had confessed to his father, leading to him calling a family friend, who then called the US Marshals, who detained the 22-year-old.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, gives her first statement after her husband’s passing, saying that his movement ‘is not going anywhere’.

She adds: “You have no idea the fire you've ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

September 16 2025 - Charges against Robinson announced

Prosecutors reveal the charges against Robinson included aggravated murder, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm. Robinson makes his first initial court appearance.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he is convicted, adding: “I do not take this decision lightly.”

September 21 2025 - Erika Kirk says she ‘forgives’ his killer

At Kirk’s memorial service on 21 September, the 37-year-old takes to the stage to pay tribute to her husband and reveal why she’d ‘forgiven’ his killer.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she said.

"On the cross, our saviour said: ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’

"That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do."

July 26 2026 - Robinson back in court

A five-day preliminary hearing begins, where prosecutors lay out the evidence against Robinson.