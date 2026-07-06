The coach of the US soccer team has spoken out after FIFA's controversial decision to suspend a ban on US striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun was sent off during the US final 32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina, which under FIFA's rules would mean that he would be barred from playing in the next fixture.

But in a controversial move, FIFA announced that it would suspend Balogun's ban for one year, meaning that he will be able to play.

The decision has been heavily criticized by UEFA, who warned that 'when the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed' this means 'integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined'.

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To add to the controversy, US president Donald Trump has also waded into the situation, reportedly having a phone call with FIFA head Gianni Infantino, raising further questions, as well as Trump calling the suspension of the ban 'reversing a great injustice'.

Balogun was given a red card (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Now, US coach Mauricio Pochettino has issued a statement on the matter, calling the original decision 'completely unfair' and welcoming the suspension.

“We celebrate that decision. We were punished enough against Bosnia-Herzegovina to play with 10 men, 30 minutes, in a decision that was completely unfair," he said.

"But it’s not only because I am the head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, I need to defend my side.

"It’s only because I think 100 or 99.9 percent, that we all agree it was an unfair red card.”

Balogun was given a red card while jostling for possession of the ball with Bosnia-Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic, inadvertently stamping on Muharemovic's ankle in the process.

The original decision to give Balogun a red card as opposed to a yellow card has been criticized as overly harsh.

Balogun appeared to inadvertently stamp on Muharemovic's ankle as they jostled for the ball (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“Yellow card, I can accept that,” said Pochettino. “But red card, and punished in the way they punish us, play 35 minutes with 10 men? It’s not enough? Come on guys. If I am the opponent I say, ‘Yes, coach, you are right. You are right.’ That’s it."

In a statement confirming the suspension of Balogun's ban, FIFA said: "In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.

"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the ​sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."