Canada’s head coach has been on the receiving end of social media backlash after he reacted to his national team’s loss at the World Cup, sparking mixed receptions.

Jesse Marsch, who has been in charge of Canada’s soccer team since 2024, and has carried them through trial and tribulations.

But on the world stage, Marsch was put on the spotlight by sports fans who have since dubbed his post-match comments to journalists at the scene, as ‘cringeworthy’.

This comes after the men’s national real faced World Cup elimination thanks to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco on Saturday (July 4).

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Marsch, who was later asked about his thoughts on his defeat, delivered an interview that seemed to take aim at Morocco's national team.

Jesse Marsch revealed controversial thoughts on Morocco (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"What a privilege our fans have had to root a team on like this,” Marsch told FOX Sports i nthe clip. “[A team] that goes after the game, that doesn't play defensive, that shows that they can be better.”

The 52-year-old added: “Of course, we have to be in these situations more and more. And then we have to find ways to succeed and build on that.”

He then said he’d 'rather be us than them’, stating that while he thinks Morocco is ‘good’, he’d still ‘rather be us’.

Continuing his odd comment, Marsch added: “I'm really proud of our guys, we went after the game. They're hurting right now but I couldn't be prouder. I thank Canada.”

On social media, people were quick to call him out, with some saying it didn’t seem like he understood the loss he’d been handed.

Er Jesse Marsch tilbakestående? pic.twitter.com/eIv81elLjU — Tommy Andersen (@TR_Andersen) July 4, 2026





One wrote: “'I’d rather be us than them.’ But you got outplayed...”

Another scathed: “I've heard some dumb comments from a coach postgame but I'm not sure I've heard anything that compares to that 'I'd rather be us than them' from Jesse Marsch. I can't even process it.”

A third wrote: “Morocco murdered them,dont know which game he was watching but he has always been deluded ,probably looking for his next pay day.First decent side they played and knocked out.No end of Marsch b******* will change that.”

But not everyone was against his angle, with others calling it a move to ensure he keeps his position as coach.

“What?! Either he's saying whatever to keep his job or he's just as bad as advertised or….both lol,' a fan said.

Another commented: “They lost 3-0. Classic saying of ‘humble in victory, gracious in defeat’.”

UNILAD reached out to Canada's national team for comment.