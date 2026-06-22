Iran coach hits out at World Cup organizers as team draws with Belgium
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Iran coach hits out at World Cup organizers as team draws with Belgium

Amir Ghalenoei has had some choice words for the US as his team faces challenges

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Topics: Iran, US News, World Cup, Football

Britt Jones
Britt Jones