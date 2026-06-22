Iran has allegedly left a handwritten note in their dressing room at the World Cup after it was reported their coach had brought up an urgent issue with travel restrictions.

The national team are said to have left the note at the Los Angeles Stadium after they drew with Belgium on Sunday 0-0.

There, the writing mentioned the history of Iran, its ‘spirit’ and ‘dignity’, as well as thanks to its fans for supporting the team.

This came after it was reported that Amir Ghalenoei pointed out what he believes is an urgent problem in the tournament – namely, the US travel requirements and Worls Cup schedule.

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The team is currently based in Tijuana, Mexico, which means they all have to travel to the World Cup’s US Group G matches in the US.

There, he explained that his players apparently lose a lot of training time due to the commute.

Iran left a note at the World Cup (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Iran's football federation said it was planning to lodge a complaint with FIFA due to the team’s travel arrangements for the Belgium match caused problems, and now, the note allegedly expresses comraderies with the other participants.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," the note read, which was shared by the Football Federation of Iran.

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.

"May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations."

It talked about its history and ethos (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Previously, Ghalenoei had called Iran the most ‘oppressed’ team in the World Cup, with him complaining that his team had half the time to train before the Belgium match.

Per the Independent, the coach claimed: “We ⁠only managed to train half the time we usually spend on training. We wanted to have optimal physical and technical preparation.

“Look at the Belgium team,” he added. “They arrived yesterday ‌noon. They've managed to have proper training.”

“The conditions have become ‌even harder,” he claimed.

He went on to say that the team have now been allowed to decide their own travel for the final group match in Seattle against ‌Egypt on Friday (June 26) but questioned why now.

He said: “For the third game, they've allowed us to decide to make our own decisions with regards to planning the travel. But what my problem is, why didn't they let us come earlier for the first two games as well? If they've ⁠managed to do this now, why didn't they do that for our first game and for this game?”

UNILAD previously reached out to the US Department of State regarding Iran’s travel issued.