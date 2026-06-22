Iran team leave note at World Cup after being forced to follow strict rules
Home>News>Sport

Iran team leave note at World Cup after being forced to follow strict rules

Amir Ghalenoei, Iran's coach, complained about an urgent issue stemming from the US's stance on the nation

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Sport, Iran, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones