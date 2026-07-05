Tennis' most prestigious tournament is back for another year, and with the prices of the food and drink at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - we know why it's been given that title.

Every year, thousands of tennis fans from across the United Kingdom, and the globe, enter the ballot in hopes to get tickets to watch their favorites battle it out on centre court.

Some, who weren't successful, queue up for hours in hopes of catching some actions. Others, take a seat on Henman Hill, (or Murray Mount) to watch the action on the big screen just outside the courts.

Those who get tickets are guaranteed a seat on their designated court all day, so of course, they're going to become parched and peckish. However, they may need to take out a bank loan if they want to enjoy the classic strawberries and cream or enjoy a tipple of Pimms.

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Wimbledon's signature dish, Strawberries and Cream, will set spectators back (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

According to My London, the price of the iconic fruit and cream dessert has been upped once again, and will cost sports fans £2.85 ($3.82) for a small portion.

To put prices into perspective, in England, a 400g box of strawberries bought from a supermarket will set you back at a slightly lower price of £2.75 ($3.68).

And going off fans' X posts, it seems like fans are given around 3-4 strawberries in a cardboard box, swimming around in some melted cream.

Of course, this could be due to the heatwave England have been facing the last couple of weeks, but fans aren't impressed.

Along with his sad looking picture, X user @lawrencenewport penned: "Strawberries and cream at Wimbledon. Not quite as I'd imagined."

The staple dessert dates all the way back to the early days of the competition, in which the fruit was only available for a few weeks in June and July.

The classic dessert isn't the only thing that will set spectators back...

Strawberries and cream at Wimbledon.



Not quite as imagined. pic.twitter.com/1o1DnMyfPs — Dr Lawrence Newport (@lawrencenewport) July 4, 2026





Food and Drink prices at Wimbledon

Hefty prices below, as per My London...

Stella Artois lager - £8.85 ($11.85)

Limited edition strawberries and cream lager (1 UK pint: 20 fl oz) - £9.30 ($12.42)

Bottles of Champagne - ranging from £98 - £110.20 ($131 - $147)

Pimms (with reusable glass) - £13.45 ($18)

Fish finger sandwich - £14.50 ($19.42)

Skin-on fries - £5.50 ($7.36)

Chicken/rice bowls - £13.65 ($18.28)

Refillable water bottle - £5.00 ($6.70)

Those heading to SW19 may want to take a packed lunch with them...