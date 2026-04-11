Social media users are freaking out over the prices of food after influencers show off what they eat in a day at Coachella.

Coachella has officially started, and festivalgoers are now on day one of the event.

However, something is leaving people unhappy about the food and drink.

While people can expect to pay a few hundred dollars to over a thousand for packages to stay at the event and watch their favorite celebrities on stage, surely that’s where the expensive prices stop?

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Nope.

Influencers at the event have been documenting their means since getting to camp, and it has left social media commenters shocked...to say the least.

Just last year @jackietanti paid $64 for a burrito and non-alcoholic drink, and those prices seem to have remained the same.

Influencers have exposed Coachella food prices (Getty Stock Images)

According to influencer Cristina Gonzalez (@cristinaggonzalez), day one at Coachella was an experience at breakfast time, but if you’re parched, you might want to rethink your coffee budget.

Usually, you can expect to pay a couple of dollars for a coffee or matcha, but at Coachella, you’re likely to see that price inflate by over 100%.

She revealed on TikTok her breakfast consisted of French toast she and her campmates cooked up, some pastries, and a matcha drink that was only growing in price.

She claimed it was $6 the day before, but apparently $13 that morning, and included an additional $2.50 to have foamed milk on top.





She also claimed that a coffee cost $17, and in her video, the plastic to-go cup had the writing, ‘VB LAT’, on it, as well as ‘OAT’ and ‘Add Canoli’.

So, maybe it was a specialist coffee with substitutes and additives.

All in all, it was ‘$53 for three coffees and one matcha’.

However, despite the hefty price, Gonzalez claimed in her video that it was the ‘best festival coffee I’ve ever had.’

To this, a commenter called it 'ridiculous' to charge so much, as they wrote: "The pricing is ridiculous. So sad that they make it this expensive. What world is 15 for coffee ok? Why?"

It's more expensive (Getty Stock Images)

Now, let’s head on over for lunch, where you might feel a little peckish for a burrito as you dance the day away in the Californian heat.

But don’t think this will cost the same as any old food truck you pass.

When it comes to Coachella, it’s a little more expensive.

Gonzalez took a stroll to the One Stop Taco Shop, where she purchased a burrito that came in two halves for $23.

Per the video, it didn’t look like a large amount of food, but it did look yummy.





As for dinner, another influencer by the handle @natashascloset, took viewers for an inside peek at what the festival had to offer its attendees.

Having chosen to eat a small pizza, which was four slices big, and a to-go drink.

According to Natasha, this cost her $34, and before purchasing, she was warned by another festivalgoer that the pizza was ‘raw’.

While the influencer said hers wasn’t after initially taking a bit and rating the pizza a 7.95 out of 10, she dropped it to 7.5 after noting some of the ‘edges’ were ‘chewy’.

The pizza was 'chewy' (Getty Stock Images)

So, let’s calculate this up for anyone who wants to know what eating all of this would cost in one day.

Instead of calculating the $53 coffees and matcha, let’s just add one $17 coffee, the $23 burrito, and the $34 pizza to come to a $74 total to eat a Coachella.

Is it expensive? According to comments, it’s not as cheap as they were hoping.

When it came to the pizza, people were perplexed, with one asking: “WTF 34 ?????.”





As for the burrito, someone wrote under Gonzalez’s video: “23 dollars for a burrito what.”

Then, on her breakfast video, a user commented: “ngl $17 coffee is a crime.”

So, it seems like people aren’t on board for festival prices.

Maybe stick to Trader Joes.

UNILAD reached out to Coachella for comment.

Coachella Stage lineup and schedule

Saturday, April 11

Justin Bieber - 11:25

The Strokes - 9:00

Giveon - 7:00

Addison Rae - 5:30

Jaqck Glam - 4:15

Sunday, April 12

Karol G - 9:55

Young Thug - 7:50

Major Lazer - 6:10

Wet Leg - 4:45

Tijuana Panthers - 3:40

Gabe Real - 2:45