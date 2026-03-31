Sweet treat affecinados rejoice because Costco has dropped a 10-pound chocolate bunny in time for Easter, and it comes with genuine how-to-eat instructions.

The National Retail Federation estimated earlier this month that American consumers will spend around $24.9 billion on Easter this year, with most of it going on candy.

If you’re a self-confessed chocoholic or want to treat your loved ones to something special this April, then a triple chocolate bunny figurine from Costco may be right up your street.

The giant rabbit, named Pete, was created by food manufacturers Maud Borup and weighs a whopping 10lbs.

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“Pete is 10 pounds of smooth, rich chocolate turned centerpiece, basket showstopper and egg-stagram sensation,” an Instagram post shared by the company read.

“First he’s admired, then he’s cracked or cut. A hop-tastic moment that turns a bunny spectacle into shareable bites. One giant bunny, a hundred little moments of chocolate.”

Pete, the 10lbs edible rabbit, is made with three different types of chocolate (Maud Borup)

It's understood that the item retails for $140 at some Costco stores, but is currently priced at $68.07 at one in New York.

The semi-solid chocolate statue is made with fair-trade white, milk, and dark chocolate, as per the Minnesota food company, and contains 151 servings, with each slice coming in at 150 calories.

The New York Post crunched numbers and found that if you were to eat the whole hare in one go, you’d be consuming a jaw-dropping 22,650 calories.

Bear in mind that if you are thinking of taking on the challenge, the average American man should consume around 2,500 calories per day, while women should eat 2,000.

One Redditor has also found that it has 19 grams of sugar per serving, totaling 2,869 grams of sugar, or 6.325lbs of sugar if you were to scarf the whole thing.

What’s even more unique is that anyone who purchases the supersized confectionery item will receive instructions on how to eat it.

Consumers are advised to ‘wrap Pete in a towel’ and whack him, either with a hammer or a rolling pin.

The Easter delight comes with how-to-eat instructions (Maud Borup)

If you’re interested in a less messy affair, you can also heat and dry a serrated bread knife, using it to gently cut into the ears or feet.

Social media users have weighed in on the now-viral Easter product, with one Redditor typing: “Bunny destruction was the stuff of nightmares for child me, despite the promise of chocolate.”

A second said: “I need to hide my mother-in-law's membership card.”

“The suggestion to pass it around the table is hilarious,” remarked someone else.

A fourth added: “This brand also makes the 1lb gummy bears I bought at Walmart for Christmas and Valentine’s Day. Interesting to see it at Costco.”

Be warned: Pete the giant bunny isn't expected to be around for long, with Easter falling on Sunday April 5.