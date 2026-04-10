If you were working at a fast-food chain and stumbled upon a large amount of money, what would you do?

Well, a CHICK-FIL-A employee did something not many would consider after he found $10,000 in the restaurant’s restroom.

Jayden Cintron was working his shift as usual on Good Friday morning, when the 18-year-old took his allotted break.

However, it was when he went to the restroom in the Kinston, North Carolina fast food restaurant, that he discovered two white envelopes next to the toilet.

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The mysterious packages saw one marked as to the First Citizens Bank and the other to Truist Bank.

With the envelopes containing $5,000 and $4,333 in cash, Cintron had a choice to make: Does he keep the $9,333 for himself, or does he do the noble thing?

His decision left just about everyone floored.

Jayden Cintron found nearly $10,000 at work(YouTube/ WITN-TV)

The worker explained that his instinct was to believe something wasn’t right with the situation, as he explained his thought process to WITN.

Cintron said: “My first thought was just like… okay, no, this isn’t happening. Something is wrong.”

However, once he calmed down, he decided to do the right thing and hand the cash to CHICK-FIL-A's human resources department.

Now, you might be wondering why on Earth he would do that, but in the spirit of Good Friday, he revealed his faith was the driving factor to his honesty.

“That’s not what Jesus would’ve done. That’s not what God would’ve wanted,” the teenager revealed.

To that, people have been left in awe, which includes his boss.

“True leadership, you know, true integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching. Jayden did that in this case and he should be commended for it,” John McPhaul said to the news station.





But no good deed goes without reward, as Cintron would soon find out.

After alerting the owner to the cash being found, the unknown person handed the employee a $500 cash prize...which he declined, in what seems to be his way.

However, after being hounded multiple times to accept, he eventually did.

While it might be something a lot of people wouldn’t do, it’s not unheard of.

In 2022, workers at a Tennessee Home Depot managed to find a customer who lost $700 in cash that was supposed to be used for Christmas gifts after an envelope was found abandoned on an aisle floor.

“We wanted to do the right thing,” Alissa Rocchi, the operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, said at the time, per the New York Post.

Sometimes, people are just genuinely good people.