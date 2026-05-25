Summer Robert has spent most of her life dealing with the consequences of having truly gigantic boobs, but in a recent interview she has explained why she won't have surgery to correct her rare medical issue.

The Scot has lived with larger-than-usual breasts since she was eight years old, when she saw her cup size increase almost overnight to a C. Which now would be something of a blessing for her tiny 4'11" frame.

That's because the 28-year-old's bras are now up to an R-cup, thanks to a recently diagnosed medical condition that causes her breasts to never stop growing. This meant that, last year alone, her bras ballooned by 11 cup sizes.

But despite facing terrifying leers and catcalls from perfect strangers since she was a child, since which time her boobs have continuously grown, it wasn't until she was 25 that a doctor finally identified her condition as 'macromastia'.

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Summer Roberts struggled with her breasts, but now feels much more positive (Summer Roberts)

This rare health issue can be triggered by a number of things, from genetics to environmental factors, with sufferers often using back braces and limiting their physical activity to cope with the extraordinary weight they carry on their chests.

The only true treatment for macromastia is a drastic breast reduction, which alleviates this back-breaking issue in the immediate term. Although, ultimately, this breast tissue will regrow in people with the disorder.

Robert has previously said that her macromastia means that she 'phsyically can't' do everyday tasks like walking for any extended period of time, or cleaning the house, without wearing a brace, which makes exercise very difficult.

Now with a career on OnlyFans, where she shows her subscribers a glimpse into her life with R-cup breasts, Robert has shared with TMZ why she won't get a breast reduction, despite the daily problems she experiences.

She claims doctors have refused to give her a breast reduction (Summer Roberts)

She told TMZ that her parents had even taken her to get a breast reduction when she was '13 or 14', but that the doctors flatly refused to operate on someone so young. With her large chest causing her non-stop issues, she tried again at 17.

But the young Scot was turned down once again, which would become a theme as she battled with her macromastia as she became an adult. "They would say that my BMI was too high," Robert shared.

This is because of her tiny 4'11" stature and weighty boobs, which combine to make her body mass index seem much higher than it would be for someone of her height with average-sized breasts.

Robert blames the UK's National Health Service for not putting her under the knife, for an operation she would need to repeat throughout her life. This is because the socialized health system doesn't see the growth as 'extreme' enough to warrant a life-threatening surgery.

But she said it wasn't even worth considering, because 'they'd just grow back in a year or so.'

Robert has even explained her thinking in an interview with UNILAD, where she said: “There is nothing much known in the UK, when I got diagnosed I got handed a Wikipedia page and sent on my way.

"I recently went to see a specialist in Los Angelos to find out more because of the lack of information in the UK. He told me if I was to get a reduction they would just come back.

“I considered a reduction my whole life up until I started OnlyFans, it was only after then that I began to love my body and realised that my differences make my beautiful. I wouldn’t get one now.”