A woman whose rare medical condition means her breasts will 'never stop growing' has opened up about her 'uncomfortable' dating experiences, as she admits one guy 'didn’t look at my face once'.

Summer Roberts was 25 when she was informed by doctors that her breasts would likely continue to grow for the rest of her life, a medical condition known as macromastia.

The rare condition causes the breasts to grow excessively large, often leading to pain in the back, neck, and other areas of the body, as well as difficulties with mobility and everyday tasks.

The 28-year-old admitted that she had considered having a reduction 'her whole life', before doctors informed her that the breast tissue would simply 'grow back'.

Advert

While everyday 'chores' and tasks are harder for Roberts than the average person, she has also opened up about how dating with the condition brings its own unique challenges.

Summer Roberts has opened up about dating with the life-changing condition. (@scotchdolly97/Instagram)

'I’m more than just my boobs'

"Men don't really look at my eyes," she admitted.

"I recently went on a date with a guy who didn’t look at my face once, I even called him out for it and he said 'well can you blame me?'"

Summer added: "On dating apps, it’s always the first thing people say. It’s so frustrating, I’m more than just my boobs. Don’t get me wrong, I love my boobs and I love the opportunity they have given me. I just wish my personal dating life was different."

Roberts also admitted that many people who take her on dates are often 'just looking to fulfil some kind of fetish'.

She admitted: "I’m yet to find someone who doesn’t mention them after five minutes of talking."

Summer has also tried to find a partner on dating apps, but said many people believe her profile is 'fake'.

"They don't believe I'm a real person," she added.

Roberts admitted she hopes to one day find a partner who 'cares' more about her 'as a person'. (@scotchdolly97/Instagram)

'It used to make me feel so ugly and disgusting'

The online creator also opened up about how the condition used to make her feel, noting that she has grown in confidence since starting her OnlyFans account.

"It used to make me feel so ugly and disgusting but now it makes me feel confident in my body," she added.

"I know that my husband is out there and that he likes my boobs but he cares more about me as a person than as just my body...I just know if it is meant to be it will be."

Symptoms of macromastia

According to Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of the rare condition include: