The lifestyle of the rich and the famous isn’t as glamourous as Good Charlotte made out in their hit song, and when you find out what this TV code-word means, you’ll understand why.

While things might look picture-perfect from the view of a watcher, acting behind-the-scenes is a lot different.

For example, did you know that there is a secret code-word for actors to use what allows others around them to know a specific intimate issue?

Of course you didn’t! Thankfully, makeup guru, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel, has cleared things up.

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Trixie, who is arguably the most successful Drag Race star (aside from her bff Katya!), is no stranger to telling fans how things really are, from makeup problems to real-life embarrassment.

Trixie Mattel revealed all (YouTube/@trixiemattel)

But now, she’s revealed how you can tell people you need to take a leak...

In a tell-all YouTube video, the drag star explained what it means to work on reality TV.

“I had to learn on my feet what exactly a TV set was,” the star said.

“Did you know on television when you have to pee... you say, ‘I have to ten-one’, ’I’m taking her to ten-one, ’‘she’s going to ten-one,’” Trixie revealed, adding: “It’s a more elegant way of saying ‘go pee.’

“And on a TV set when I was 24 years old, my instinct was to go, ‘will someone take me to pee?’ And they’d be like, ‘you mean ten one?’”

She admitted at the time she wasn’t so clued up on the lingo, and so would 'be like, “right 10-1.”

“I have no idea where that came from,” Trixie confided in the video. “If you guys want to look it up, or some of you in the audience watching this knows what that means, 10-1 it means go pee.”

She said the long hours can lead to mishaps (Getty Stock Images)

While peeing is only natural, Trixie went on to share the harsh truth about being in drag all day and working long hours.

She said that this combination can lead to...accidents on set.

“This one I’m going to be vague about, but we’re in drag for long days, and drag is very taxing on the body, and sometimes people don’t get to pee,” she said. “And sometimes pee happens... that’s all I’m going to say.”

“I’ve never peed myself on Drag Race,” she made she clear up, but went on to claim she knows ‘it’s happened’.

The star said: “Whether or not people have said it happened, I think people have peed their pants and it hasn’t shown on camera, so no-one knew.”

That’s just great.